Commercial lighting exec sells North Bay Road home for $10M

The home is close to Mt. Sinai Medical Center

TRD MIAMI /
May.May 08, 2020 03:35 PM
By Keith Larsen
4330 North Bay Road, Devin Kay Douglas Elliman and Daniel Gold of Future Energy Solutions (Credit: Realtor.com)

4330 North Bay Road, Devin Kay Douglas Elliman and Daniel Gold of Future Energy Solutions (Credit: Realtor.com)

A lighting company executive sold a waterfront home on Miami Beach’s North Bay Road for $9.8 million.

Daniel and Stephanie Gold sold the 7,608-square-foot home at 4330 North Bay Road for $1,288 per square foot, records show. Eliezer and Beatriz Gomez bought the property, records show. The house is on a 19,200 square foot lot. It’s close to Mt. Sinai Medical Center,

Built in 2003, the house has six bedrooms and seven-and-a-half bathrooms. The backyard has covered loggias, a summer kitchen and barbecue, pool with spa, cabana bath, and dockage for a large yacht, according to Realtor.com.

The seller was represented by Devin Kay with Douglas Elliman, and the buyer was represented by Arianne Sabatini Brokers, according to Realtor.com.

The home last traded for $6.6 million in 2013, records show.

Daniel Gold is the CEO of Fort Lauderdale-based Future Energy Solutions, a commercial lighting provider.

The quiet residential street of North Bay Road has seen many high-priced waterfront sales, as well as the development of luxury spec homes.

In March, Glenna Norton sold a 8,279-square-foot home at 5242 North Bay Road for $7 million. Spec home developer Felix Cohen and his son, real estate agent Julian Cohen, are teaming up to build a waterfront spec mansion at 5840 North Bay Road that may be priced at more than $40 million.

In January, Jennifer Taplin Sazant and Neil Sazant bought a waterfront lot at 4424 North Bay Road for $7 million.

