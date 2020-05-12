Open Menu
Trending:
CoronavirusCompassWeWork

Developer of Aman-branded towers in Miami Beach scores $35M loan

Access Industries and OKO announced plans for the project in December

TRD MIAMI /
May.May 12, 2020 02:35 PM
By Katherine Kallergis
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
Vlad Doronin, Len Blavatnik, and 3425 Collins Avenue (Credit: Google Maps, Gesi Schilling, and Mark Neyman / GPO)

Vlad Doronin, Len Blavatnik, and 3425 Collins Avenue (Credit: Google Maps, Gesi Schilling, and Mark Neyman / GPO)

Billionaire Len Blavatnik’s Access Industries closed on a loan for the first Aman-branded development in South Florida.

The developer, 3425 Collins LLC, secured $34.8 million in financing from Bank OZK for the site of the former Versailles Hotel in Miami Beach, property records show.

Blavatnik and fellow billionaire Vlad Doronin plan to build a two-tower hotel and branded condo project at 3425 Collins Avenue, which is part of the Faena District. Doronin’s OKO Group is partnering with Access Industries, and Doronin is also chairman and CEO of Aman, a luxury hotel group based in Singapore.

The development site is currently home to the gutted Versailles Hotel, which was built in 1940 and designed by architect Roy France. It’s been empty since 2011. Developer Alan Faena, who built the Miami Beach neighborhood with the backing of Blavatnik, canceled his plans for a condo tower on the site in 2016 after the luxury condo market slowed down. Faena is not involved in the Aman development.

The Faena District, which opened in 2015, includes more than 1 million square feet of mixed-use development.

In Miami’s Edgewater neighborhood, OKO Group is developing the Missoni Baia condo tower. In Brickell, it is building 830 Brickell, an office tower anchored by WeWork, as well as Una Residences, a 47-story, 135-unit condo tower that just broke ground.

In the U.S., Aman New York is under construction in the Crown Building, and the hotel brand also has locations in Jackson Hole, Wyoming; and in Canyon Point, Utah.

Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
Tags
Bank OZKFaena DistrictLen Blavatnikmiami beachOKO GroupVlad Doronin

Related Articles

arrow_forward_ios
City Manager Jimmy Morales and Miami Beach Mayor Dan Gelber

Here’s when Miami Beach is proposing to reopen non-essential businesses

Here’s when Miami Beach is proposing to reopen non-essential businesses
Four Seasons Resort Palm Beach and Carillon Miami Wellness Resort

Carillon Miami Beach, Four Seasons Palm Beach furlough 550 employees

Carillon Miami Beach, Four Seasons Palm Beach furlough 550 employees
2101 Normandy Drive, Samuel Heskial and Marilina Apfelbaum (Credit: Google Maps)

Marc Shulman sells Normandy Isles building to French family office

Marc Shulman sells Normandy Isles building to French family office
955 Alton Road (Credit: Google Maps)

Jimmy Resnick sells Alton Road retail building for $9M

Jimmy Resnick sells Alton Road retail building for $9M
Map of priciest condo sales and Murano at Portofino (Credit: Google Maps)

Weekly condo sales fall by 45% in Miami-Dade County

Weekly condo sales fall by 45% in Miami-Dade County
4330 North Bay Road, Devin Kay Douglas Elliman and Daniel Gold of Future Energy Solutions (Credit: Realtor.com)

Commercial lighting exec sells North Bay Road home for $10M

Commercial lighting exec sells North Bay Road home for $10M
Rendering of Rooftop Cinema Club at 1212 Lincoln and Russell Galbut

Russell Galbut’s Crescent Heights wants a rooftop movie theater at 1212 Lincoln project

Russell Galbut’s Crescent Heights wants a rooftop movie theater at 1212 Lincoln project
Rendering of 57 Ocean and Marcelo Kingston (Credit: DBOX)

57 Ocean in Miami Beach scores $59M construction loan

57 Ocean in Miami Beach scores $59M construction loan
arrow_forward_ios

The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.