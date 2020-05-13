Open Menu
Former publishing exec buys Breakers Row condo for $8M

Kelso Sutton was formerly president of Time Inc.’s book division

TRD MIAMI /
May.May 13, 2020 04:30 PM
By Keith Larsen
Two North Breakers Row (Credit: Google Maps)

Former publishing executive Kelso Sutton bought a condo and cabana at Two North Breakers Row in Palm Beach for $7.7 million.

Sutton and his wife Joanna purchased the 3,243-square-foot unit S-41 at Two North Breakers Row for $2,374 per square foot, records show. The price includes a cabana.

S 41 Breakers Partners LLC, tied to the trust of the late retail magnate Martin Trust, sold the property.

The unit has three bedrooms and four bathrooms. It has views of the Breakers golf course and ocean views from the master bedroom, according to Realtor.com. The condo building was built in 1986, records show.

The unit last sold for $6.8 million in 2017, records show.

Sutton was formerly president of Time Inc.’s book division and was the publisher of Sports Illustrated in the early 1980’s.

Palm Beach’s residential market experienced a record year in 2019, with two deals closing for more than $100 million each. Most recently, luxury homebuilder Mark Pulte sold a Palm Beach estate at 446 North Lake Way for $33.2 million.

