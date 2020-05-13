Open Menu
Triarch Capital scores $35M refinancing for One Turnberry Place

Triarch Capital Group purchased the building in 2011 for $53M from a trust tied to Jeffrey and Jackie Soffer

TRD MIAMI /
May.May 13, 2020 01:30 PM
By Keith Larsen
9495 Biscayne Boulevard, CBRE’s Paul Ahmed and Mackenzie Fry

9495 Biscayne Boulevard, CBRE's Paul Ahmed and Mackenzie Fry

Triarch Capital Group scored a $35 million loan to refinance One Turnberry Place in Aventura.

Triarch Capital secured the loan for the office building at 19495 Biscayne Boulevard, in front of Aventura Mall from Nationwide Life Insurance, according to a spokesperson for CBRE.

CBRE’s Paul Ahmed and Mackenzie Fry represented Triarch Capital Group in the deal, according to a press release.

The nine-story building, built in 1989, has 137,000 square feet of rentable space. Tenants include Bank Leumi, Merrill Lynch, Entertainment Benefits Group, and CV Advisors. The building also includes a Chase Bank branch, a cafe and a beauty salon on the ground floor, according to the release.

Triarch Capital Group purchased the building in 2011 for $53 million from a trust tied to Jeffrey and Jackie Soffer, records show.

Aventura-based Triarch Capital Group was founded in 1996 by Daniel Halberstein, Mario Grosfeld, and Jorge Linkewer. In January, Triarch Capital bought an industrial laundromat in Opa-locka for $5.45 million.

