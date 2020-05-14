Open Menu
Miami Beach creates $550K rent relief fund

Funds will be available for residents who lost their jobs, in households earning no more than 80% of the AMI

TRD MIAMI /
May.May 14, 2020 11:30 AM
By Katherine Kallergis
Mayor of Miami Beach Dan Gelber (Credit: Nicholas Hunt/Getty Images)

Mayor of Miami Beach Dan Gelber (Credit: Nicholas Hunt/Getty Images)

Miami Beach became the latest South Florida city to create a rent relief fund for residents who have lost their jobs due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The Miami Beach City Commission unanimously approved the $549,112 fund using state and federal money from three programs: Community Development Block Grant Program & CARES Act CDBG-CV, HOME Investment Partnership Program, and State Housing Initiative Partnership (SHIP), according to a press release.

Two million people have filed for unemployment in Florida since the pandemic began. Thousands of workers in South Florida’s hospitality and retail sectors have been laid off as many businesses were forced to close. On Monday, some non-essential businesses could begin to reopen in Miami-Dade County.

Residents can apply for the funds beginning on Monday by calling the city’s Office of Housing and Community Services. Households earning no more than 80 percent of the area median income (AMI) will be eligible on a first come, first served basis.

According to Miami-Dade County, those earning 80 percent of the AMI equates to one-person households earning less than $47,470 per year; two-person households earning less than $54,200; three-person households earning less than $61,000; and four-person households earning less than $67,750.

Applicants will receive a notice to give to their landlords explaining that they have filed for retinal assistance, and the checks will be sent directly to the landlords.

For eligibility and documentation requirements, click here.

The funding breaks down to $218,235 in rental assistance from the CARES Act, $310,369 in rental and utility assistance from the HOME Investment Partnership Program, and $20,507 in rent and mortgage assistance from SHIP.

Last month, the Miami City Commission approved allocating $6.9 million in Covid-19 related assistance, including $2 million in federal and state money for households earning 60 percent of the area median income. Rental and utility assistance was limited to $1,500 per household with landlords and utility companies receiving the payment directly from the city of Miami.

