Florida governor extends freeze on evictions, foreclosures

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis extended the freeze on residential evictions and foreclosures until June 2.

The governor’s emergency order, giving homeowners and renters more time in their homes if they can’t make their mortgage or rent payments due to the pandemic, was set to expire in the coming days. The executive order extending that provision, signed on Thursday, does not provide financial relief to renters and homeowners, but prevents them from being evicted or foreclosed on until June 2.

The delays, in fact, could lead to a stream of evictions and foreclosures in June, when lenders start filing foreclosure actions against homeowners and landlords seek to evict residents who have lost their jobs and are unable to pay rent, experts say.

Two million people have filed for unemployment in Florida since the pandemic began. Thousands of workers in South Florida’s hospitality and retail sectors have been laid off as many businesses were forced to close.

DeSantis’ original order was issued in early April. Miami-Dade County Mayor Carlos Gimenez suspended all eviction activity in mid-March.

On Monday, some non-essential businesses in Miami-Dade and Broward counties will be allowed to reopen.