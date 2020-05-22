Mixed-use Le Jeune Road dev site heads to market for $17M

Ocean Bank is listing a 3-acre site near Le Jeune Road in Miami by its headquarters that could be developed into a mixed-use project.

The bank is listing the 10-parcel site at 4238-4276 Northwest 7th Street for $16.5 million, according to a spokesperson for Avison Young. The Le Jeune Station site allows for eight stories and 260 residential units to be built, but has upzoning potential to be developed into a 300-unit residential complex with more than 625,000 square feet, according to a press release.

Avison Young’s Michael Fay, John Crotty, David Duckworth, Brian de la Fé, Emily Brais and Berkley Bloodworth are representing Ocean Bank.

Records show the bank bought the properties between 1984 and 1995.

Ocean Bank, one of Miami’s largest community banks with over $4 billion in assets, is led by A. Alfonso Macedo. The site is across the street from Ocean Bank’s headquarters building, which it also owns.

The property is also near Miami International Airport and Melreese Country Club, a public golf course where a David Beckham-led development group plans to build a Major League Soccer stadium complex.

Nearby, Sergio Pino’s Century Homebuilders is building 230 multifamily units and about 200,000 square feet of office space at 850 Le Jeune Road.