Open Menu

Mixed-use Le Jeune Road dev site heads to market for $17M

The property could be developed into a 300-unit residential complex

TRD MIAMI /
May.May 22, 2020 01:30 PM
By Keith Larsen
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
4238-4276 Northwest 7th Street in Miami, Avison Young’s Michael Fay, John Crotty, David Duckworth, Brian de la Fé, Emily Brais and Berkley Bloodworth

4238-4276 Northwest 7th Street in Miami, Avison Young’s Michael Fay, John Crotty, David Duckworth, Brian de la Fé, Emily Brais and Berkley Bloodworth

Ocean Bank is listing a 3-acre site near Le Jeune Road in Miami by its headquarters that could be developed into a mixed-use project.

The bank is listing the 10-parcel site at 4238-4276 Northwest 7th Street for $16.5 million, according to a spokesperson for Avison Young. The Le Jeune Station site allows for eight stories and 260 residential units to be built, but has upzoning potential to be developed into a 300-unit residential complex with more than 625,000 square feet, according to a press release.

Avison Young’s Michael Fay, John Crotty, David Duckworth, Brian de la Fé, Emily Brais and Berkley Bloodworth are representing Ocean Bank.

Records show the bank bought the properties between 1984 and 1995.

Ocean Bank, one of Miami’s largest community banks with over $4 billion in assets, is led by A. Alfonso Macedo. The site is across the street from Ocean Bank’s headquarters building, which it also owns.

The property is also near Miami International Airport and Melreese Country Club, a public golf course where a David Beckham-led development group plans to build a Major League Soccer stadium complex.

Nearby, Sergio Pino’s Century Homebuilders is building 230 multifamily units and about 200,000 square feet of office space at 850 Le Jeune Road.

Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
Tags
avison youngLe Jeune Roadocean bank

Related Articles

arrow_forward_ios
Daily Digest Miami

Sterling Bay tops off 545wyn in Wynwood, Reich Brothers buys $70 million former Sears distribution center in Ocala

Sterling Bay tops off 545wyn in Wynwood, Reich Brothers buys $70 million former Sears distribution center in Ocala
Andrea Masses and Nirka Burns

Movers & Shakers: agents join Fortune, Brown Harris Stevens, One Sotheby’s & more

Movers & Shakers: agents join Fortune, Brown Harris Stevens, One Sotheby’s & more
Northern exposure: Avison Young acquires Gainesville brokerage

Northern exposure: Avison Young acquires Gainesville brokerage

Northern exposure: Avison Young acquires Gainesville brokerage
Carlos Mattos buys retail building near Miracle Mile

Carlos Mattos buys retail building near Miracle Mile

Carlos Mattos buys retail building near Miracle Mile
Archbishop Curley Notre-Dame sells for $60M, Avenues to open private school

Archbishop Curley Notre-Dame sells for $60M, Avenues to open private school

Archbishop Curley Notre-Dame sells for $60M, Avenues to open private school
Movers & Shakers: Butters exec joins Avison Young in Fort Lauderdale & more

Movers & Shakers: Butters exec joins Avison Young in Fort Lauderdale & more

Movers & Shakers: Butters exec joins Avison Young in Fort Lauderdale & more
Sears lists four stores and a distribution center in Central Florida for sale

Sears lists four stores and a distribution center in Central Florida for sale

Sears lists four stores and a distribution center in Central Florida for sale
Movers & Shakers: Colliers taps new president of Southeast region & more

Movers & Shakers: Colliers taps new president of Southeast region & more

Movers & Shakers: Colliers taps new president of Southeast region & more
arrow_forward_ios

The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.