Hedge funder Steven Schonfeld sells Palm Beach condo

Last year, Schonfeld and his wife Brooke purchased a lake-to-oceanfront estate in Palm Beach for $105M

TRD MIAMI /
May.May 26, 2020 12:30 PM
By Keith Larsen
Steve Schonfeld, Bellaria condominium complex (Credit: Google Maps)

After buying the most expensive estate in Palm Beach history last year, billionaire hedge funder Steven Schonfeld has decided he has no need for his condo on the island.

Schonfeld sold penthouse four at Bellaria, at 3000 South Ocean Boulevard, for $6.5 million, records show. Carribean Pearl, a Delaware LLC, purchased the unit.

The waterfront condo totals 4,951 square feet, equating to a price of $1,312 per square foot, records show.

Schonfeld purchased the condo for $6.3 million in December 2014, according to records. It has three bedrooms and four-and-a-half bathrooms.

The building was constructed in 2006, records show.

The property was listed by Christian Angle, according to Realtor.com.

In December, Schonfeld and his wife Brooke bought a sprawling 10-bedroom waterfront estate at 1415 South Ocean Boulevard as a vacation home for $105 million. The home has nearly 35,000 of under-air square feet, 350 feet of oceanfront and about 230 feet of water frontage on the Intracoastal Waterway. It also includes an ice cream parlor. Beauty mogul Sydell Miller sold the lake-to-ocean property.

Schonfeld runs the New York-based hedge fund Schonfeld Strategic Advisors. He has a reported net worth of $1.2 billion.

