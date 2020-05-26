Miami condo sales volume nosedives in mid-May

Closed condo dollar volume continued to plummet last week in Miami-Dade County.

A total of 51 condos sold for $18 million last week. That’s compared to 49 units that sold for $30 million the previous week. Condos last week sold for an average price of about $355,000 or $270 per square foot.

A unit at Icon South Beach led the week. Unit 1503/1504 in the Miami Beach condo tower sold for $2.9 million, or $778 per square foot. It was listed with Michael Wiesenfeld for 18 days before it sold. Robin Kluge represented the buyer of the four-bedroom, 3,694-square-foot unit.

Grove at Grand Bay unit 4015 marked the second most expensive sale of the week. After 88 days on the market, the condo sold for $2.55 million, or $568 per square foot. The listing agent was Ronn Glanz, while Nina Millman brought the buyer.

Here’s a breakdown of the top 10 sales from May 17 to May 23. Click on the map for more information:

Most expensive

Icon South Beach #1503-1504 | 18 days on market | $2.9M | $778 psf | Listing agent: Michael Wiesenfeld | Buyer’s agent: Robin Kluge

Least expensive

Turnberry Village #104 | 190 days on market | $380K | $223 psf | Listing agent: Ariane Cohen | Buyer’s agent: Andres Kaufman

Most days on market

Artech Residences #202 | 360 days on market | $531K | $294 psf | Listing agent: Sadia Chocron | Buyer’s agent: Greg Nosovsky

Fewest days on market

The Plaza #2711 | 5 days on market | $455K | $353 psf | Listing agent: Judith Zeder | Buyer’s agent: David Deleon