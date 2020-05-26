Open Menu

Miami condo sales volume nosedives in mid-May

Top 10 sales ranged from $380K to $2.9M

TRD MIAMI /
May.May 26, 2020 05:30 PM
By Katherine Kallergis
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink

Closed condo dollar volume continued to plummet last week in Miami-Dade County.

A total of 51 condos sold for $18 million last week. That’s compared to 49 units that sold for $30 million the previous week. Condos last week sold for an average price of about $355,000 or $270 per square foot.

A unit at Icon South Beach led the week. Unit 1503/1504 in the Miami Beach condo tower sold for $2.9 million, or $778 per square foot. It was listed with Michael Wiesenfeld for 18 days before it sold. Robin Kluge represented the buyer of the four-bedroom, 3,694-square-foot unit.

Grove at Grand Bay unit 4015 marked the second most expensive sale of the week. After 88 days on the market, the condo sold for $2.55 million, or $568 per square foot. The listing agent was Ronn Glanz, while Nina Millman brought the buyer.

Here’s a breakdown of the top 10 sales from May 17 to May 23. Click on the map for more information:

Most expensive
Icon South Beach #1503-1504 | 18 days on market | $2.9M | $778 psf | Listing agent: Michael Wiesenfeld | Buyer’s agent: Robin Kluge

Least expensive
Turnberry Village #104 | 190 days on market | $380K | $223 psf | Listing agent: Ariane Cohen | Buyer’s agent: Andres Kaufman

Most days on market
Artech Residences #202 | 360 days on market | $531K | $294 psf | Listing agent: Sadia Chocron | Buyer’s agent: Greg Nosovsky

Fewest days on market
The Plaza #2711 | 5 days on market | $455K | $353 psf | Listing agent: Judith Zeder | Buyer’s agent: David Deleon

Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
Tags
coronavirusicon south beachMiami Luxury Market

Related Articles

arrow_forward_ios
Mark Zilbert

Let’s make a deal? Some resi sellers in Miami-Dade slash asking prices

Let’s make a deal? Some resi sellers in Miami-Dade slash asking prices
110 Atlantic Avenue, Scott Schuster (Credit: Google Maps)

Healthcare entrepreneur sells Palm Beach home for $8M

Healthcare entrepreneur sells Palm Beach home for $8M
Miami Beach Votes To Reopen Pools (Credit: iStock)

Miami Beach votes to reopen pools in resi buildings, but needs the county to sign off

Miami Beach votes to reopen pools in resi buildings, but needs the county to sign off
(Credit: iStock)

Home sales dropped big time in South Florida in April

Home sales dropped big time in South Florida in April
Miami Beach Mayor Dan Gelber and City Manager Jimmy Morales (Credit: Nicholas Hunt/Getty Images, and Mike Coppola/Getty Images)

Miami-Dade targets June 1 opening date for hotels, beaches following Miami Beach vote

Miami-Dade targets June 1 opening date for hotels, beaches following Miami Beach vote
(Credit: iStock)

Luxury condo prices drop in downtown Miami amid lockdown

Luxury condo prices drop in downtown Miami amid lockdown
Anabella Smith, Louis Archambault, Scott Goldstein

“There’s a lot of concern about going back to an office”: how companies are returning to work in South Florida

“There’s a lot of concern about going back to an office”: how companies are returning to work in South Florida
Florida Keys

Florida Keys to reopen to visitors June 1

Florida Keys to reopen to visitors June 1
arrow_forward_ios

The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.