Open Menu

Jeffrey Soffer’s Fontainebleau Development launches sales of Jupiter Island luxury condos

Units at the 10-story, 21-unit development are priced from $5.9M to over $10M

TRD MIAMI /
May.May 27, 2020 03:30 PM
By Keith Larsen
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
Jim Cohen, Fontainebleau Development’s president of Residential, and Jeffrey Soffer, with SeaGlass Jupiter

Jim Cohen, Fontainebleau Development’s president of Residential, and Jeffrey Soffer, with SeaGlass Jupiter

Jeffrey Soffer’s Fontainebleau Development and its partner are launching sales of a new oceanfront luxury condo development in Jupiter Island, marking one of the first such projects on the ritzy island.

SeaGlass Jupiter Island, a 10-story, 21-unit project at 1500 Beach Road, is being developed by Fontainebleau Development and Perko Development Partners. It is on 170 linear feet of Atlantic Ocean beach and Intracoastal frontage and is near Blowing Rocks Preserve.

The developers want to attract wealthy homeowners from the area’s high-end single-family neighborhoods as well as buyers from the Northeast and from other parts of South Florida, according Jim Cohen, Fontainebleau Development’s president of Residential. Cohen said Fontainebleau Development will handle sales in-house.

“I’ve seen inquiries come up from Miami-Dade County, and there’s a trend of people wanting to move north,” Cohen said.

 Jupiter Island is a secluded waterfront town and home to some of the wealthiest residents in southern Florida. In 2017, Grammy-winning singer-songwriter Céline Dion sold a 5.7-acre oceanfront estate on Jupiter Island for $28 million, after listing it for $72.5 million.

Seaglass is designed by Swedroe Architecture, which built the Jupiter Yacht Club and three beachfront Jupiter Island towers that are often referred to as the “Three Cs:” The Cliveden, The Claridge and The Carlyle. New York-based Champalimaud Design is the interior designer.

Among other recent projects, Swedroe also designed Soffer’s Turnberry Ocean Club in Sunny Isles Beach, which is nearing completion; and the Shoreline, twin towers at Solé Mia in North Miami. Partner Joseph Swedroe said that 30 years ago the firm introduced private entry elevators, which have become commonplace in luxury condo towers.

SeaGlass’ prices range from $5.9 million to over $10 million, according to a press release. It will have three- and four-bedroom units, ranging in size from 3,781 square feet to 5,323 square feet.

The project will feature private terraces with summer kitchens and private air-conditioned, two-car garages for every residence. Amenities will include an infinity-edge heated swimming pool with a heated relaxation spa, a poolside sandy beach, a beachside summer kitchen and outdoor viewing terrace. Seaglass also will feature weight training and cardio equipment, and a yoga and meditation lawn.

SeaGlass is expected to break ground in the fall, and construction will take about 18 months, Cohen said.

Soffer launched Fontainebleau Development in March 2019 after splitting up interests in Turnberry Associates with his sister, Jackie Soffer.

Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
Tags
Fontainebleau Developmentjeffrey sofferjupiter island

Related Articles

arrow_forward_ios
From left: Jeff Soffer, Brian Kingston of Brookfield Property Partners, Brett Mufson and Diplomat Beach Resort Hollywood

Jeffrey Soffer’s $800M Diplomat resort purchase called off

Jeffrey Soffer’s $800M Diplomat resort purchase called off
Melissa Rose and Brett Mufson

Movers & Shakers: Ackman-Ziff managing director heads to JLL & more

Movers & Shakers: Ackman-Ziff managing director heads to JLL & more
Jeffrey Soffer and Fontainebleau Miami Beach

Fontainebleau Miami Beach reveals proposed addition

Fontainebleau Miami Beach reveals proposed addition
Jeffrey Soffer and Fontainebleau Miami Beach

Jeffrey Soffer scores $1.2B refi of Fontainebleau Miami Beach

Jeffrey Soffer scores $1.2B refi of Fontainebleau Miami Beach
Jeffrey Soffer and the Diplomat Beach Resort (Credit: Getty Images)

Jeffrey Soffer in talks to buy 1,000-room Diplomat Beach Resort for under $1B: report

Jeffrey Soffer in talks to buy 1,000-room Diplomat Beach Resort for under $1B: report
Jeffrey Soffer and Jim Cohen

Jeffrey Soffer hires another Turnberry alum to expand resi division

Jeffrey Soffer hires another Turnberry alum to expand resi division
Bruce Weiner

Jeffrey Soffer taps ex-Turnberry CEO to lead resi division at his new company

Jeffrey Soffer taps ex-Turnberry CEO to lead resi division at his new company
Rendering of Turnberry Ocean Club and Jeffrey Soffer

Under-construction Turnberry Ocean Club condo tower scores $460M refi

Under-construction Turnberry Ocean Club condo tower scores $460M refi
arrow_forward_ios

The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.