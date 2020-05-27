Jeffrey Soffer’s Fontainebleau Development launches sales of Jupiter Island luxury condos

Jeffrey Soffer’s Fontainebleau Development and its partner are launching sales of a new oceanfront luxury condo development in Jupiter Island, marking one of the first such projects on the ritzy island.

SeaGlass Jupiter Island, a 10-story, 21-unit project at 1500 Beach Road, is being developed by Fontainebleau Development and Perko Development Partners. It is on 170 linear feet of Atlantic Ocean beach and Intracoastal frontage and is near Blowing Rocks Preserve.

The developers want to attract wealthy homeowners from the area’s high-end single-family neighborhoods as well as buyers from the Northeast and from other parts of South Florida, according Jim Cohen, Fontainebleau Development’s president of Residential. Cohen said Fontainebleau Development will handle sales in-house.

“I’ve seen inquiries come up from Miami-Dade County, and there’s a trend of people wanting to move north,” Cohen said.

Jupiter Island is a secluded waterfront town and home to some of the wealthiest residents in southern Florida. In 2017, Grammy-winning singer-songwriter Céline Dion sold a 5.7-acre oceanfront estate on Jupiter Island for $28 million, after listing it for $72.5 million.

Seaglass is designed by Swedroe Architecture, which built the Jupiter Yacht Club and three beachfront Jupiter Island towers that are often referred to as the “Three Cs:” The Cliveden, The Claridge and The Carlyle. New York-based Champalimaud Design is the interior designer.

Among other recent projects, Swedroe also designed Soffer’s Turnberry Ocean Club in Sunny Isles Beach, which is nearing completion; and the Shoreline, twin towers at Solé Mia in North Miami. Partner Joseph Swedroe said that 30 years ago the firm introduced private entry elevators, which have become commonplace in luxury condo towers.

SeaGlass’ prices range from $5.9 million to over $10 million, according to a press release. It will have three- and four-bedroom units, ranging in size from 3,781 square feet to 5,323 square feet.

The project will feature private terraces with summer kitchens and private air-conditioned, two-car garages for every residence. Amenities will include an infinity-edge heated swimming pool with a heated relaxation spa, a poolside sandy beach, a beachside summer kitchen and outdoor viewing terrace. Seaglass also will feature weight training and cardio equipment, and a yoga and meditation lawn.

SeaGlass is expected to break ground in the fall, and construction will take about 18 months, Cohen said.

Soffer launched Fontainebleau Development in March 2019 after splitting up interests in Turnberry Associates with his sister, Jackie Soffer.