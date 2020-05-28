Open Menu

Frisbie exec snags condo at Via Flagler at the Breakers in Palm Beach

The mixed-use building is still under construction in downtown Palm Beach

TRD MIAMI /
May.May 28, 2020 08:45 AM
By Keith Larsen
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
Cody Crowell, Via Flagler at the Breakers

Cody Crowell, Via Flagler at the Breakers

Frisbie Group sold a condo at its Palm Beach mixed-use project to one of the development group’s executives for $7 million.

Cody and Kristin Crowell bought unit 5 at Via Flagler by the Breakers at 221-231 Royal Poinciana Way from T3 Family Investments, which is tied to Frisbie Group, records show. Property records do not list the size of the unit, but marketing materials show the interior area will be 6,184 square feet, equating to a price of $1,131 per square foot.

Cody Crowell is the managing director of construction & asset management at Frisbie Group, according to LinkedIn.

The mixed-use project is still under construction. In early 2019, the Breakers Palm Beach paid $20 million for the retail and restaurant portion of the mixed-use project. Frisbie Group controls six condos on the second story of the development. The condos range from about 5,000 square feet to 6,000 square feet with four to five bedrooms. The condos have an underground parking garage and each one has a private elevator.

In April 2019, Dr. Stephen Sullivan, a Massachusetts ophthalmologist, bought two condos at the building for about $20 million.

The mixed-use project was previously occupied by Testa’s Restaurant, shops and a gas station before Frisbie bought it, according to the Palm Beach Daily News. Frisbie Group purchased the properties for $8.9 million in 2013, property records show.

Royal Poinciana Palm Beach is part of a revitalization of downtown Palm Beach. In April 2018, New England Development bought the nearby Bradley Park Hotel in Palm Beach for $15.4 million.

Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
Tags
Palm Beach

Related Articles

arrow_forward_ios
Steve Schonfeld, Bellaria condominium complex (Credit: Google Maps)

Hedge funder Steven Schonfeld sells Palm Beach condo

Hedge funder Steven Schonfeld sells Palm Beach condo
110 Atlantic Avenue, Scott Schuster (Credit: Google Maps)

Healthcare entrepreneur sells Palm Beach home for $8M

Healthcare entrepreneur sells Palm Beach home for $8M
Peter Brant, Robert S. Taubman, and 1820 South Ocean Boulevard (Credit: Sylvain Gaboury/Patrick McMullan, John Sciulli, via Getty Images, and Google Maps)

Taubman family sells Palm Beach estate to paper mogul for $47M

Taubman family sells Palm Beach estate to paper mogul for $47M
Keith Frankel and 169 Everglades Avenue (Credit: Realtor.com, MidOcean)

Former Subway exec buys Palm Beach house

Former Subway exec buys Palm Beach house
1120 North Lake Way (Credit: Google Maps)

Trust of taxi magnate’s wife picks up waterfront Palm Beach home for $13M

Trust of taxi magnate’s wife picks up waterfront Palm Beach home for $13M
A photo illustration of 620 Arvida Parkway (Credit: Compass, iStock)

Staying on the sunny side: South Florida resi brokers see upside in coronavirus

Staying on the sunny side: South Florida resi brokers see upside in coronavirus
Two North Breakers Row (Credit: Google Maps)

Former publishing exec buys Breakers Row condo for $8M

Former publishing exec buys Breakers Row condo for $8M
Four Seasons Resort Palm Beach and Carillon Miami Wellness Resort

Carillon Miami Beach, Four Seasons Palm Beach furlough 550 employees

Carillon Miami Beach, Four Seasons Palm Beach furlough 550 employees
arrow_forward_ios

The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.