Open Menu

Prism Multifamily Group buys apartments in Tamarac, Plantation for $54M

Plantation and Tamarac communities sold for $134K per unit

TRD MIAMI /
May.May 28, 2020 02:30 PM
By Katherine Kallergis
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
Tal Frydman with Hamlet Plantation and The Continental Apartments (Credit: Hamlet via Jenco Properties)

Tal Frydman with Hamlet Plantation and The Continental Apartments (Credit: Hamlet via Jenco Properties)

Prism Multifamily Group, a Toronto-based firm that invests in apartment communities in the U.S., closed on two multifamily complexes in Broward County.

Prism paid $53.5 million for the Hamlet Plantation apartments at 4401 Northwest 10th Court in Plantation and The Continental Apartments at 1861 Northwest 46th Avenue in Lauderhill, according to a press release. Jenco Properties, based in South Florida, sold the communities, which have a combined 398 units.

The total price breaks down to about $134,000 per unit.

Newmark Knight Frank’s Tal Frydman, Avery Klann, Hampton Beebe, Tyler Minix and Jonathan Senn represented Jenco, which owned the complexes for 45 years. Prism plans to upgrade the units and add fitness centers to the properties, which are less than one mile apart from each other, Frydman said in the release. It also plans to rename the properties.

Hamlet Plantation was built in 1970 and is fully leased at an average price of $1,219 a month. The Continental Apartments, developed in 1971, is 99 percent leased at an average price of $1,250 a month. They include one- and two-bedroom apartments with impact windows and new roofs.

Prism focuses on acquiring Class B apartments on behalf of family offices in Canada. Last year, the company paid $47 million for the 291-unit Spectra at Tamarac apartment complex.

Though many landlords reported high collections of April rent, that could decline in the months to come when federal and local aid dries up, experts say. A CBRE report from late April found that underwriting is more conservative, and deals that are in the early stages are hampered by uncertainty over rent growth and collections.

About 80 percent of apartment households made full or partial rent payments as of May 6, according to the National Multifamily Housing Council’s survey of 11.4 million professionally managed units across the country.

Brokers and sellers in South Florida say the region will benefit from investors betting on a surge of relocations from denser, more expensive markets.

In February, prior to the pandemic, New York-based private equity firm Code Capital Partners bought an affordable apartment complex in Lauderhill for $44.6 million.

Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
Tags
lauderhillplantationSouth Florida Multifamily

Related Articles

arrow_forward_ios
Rendering of The Kavista

Barrington Brothers plans mid-rise apartment project in El Portal

Barrington Brothers plans mid-rise apartment project in El Portal
Jay Jacobson of Eden Multifamily and Lazul Apartments (Credit: Google Maps)

North Miami Beach apartment project nabs $71M refinancing

North Miami Beach apartment project nabs $71M refinancing
Investments Limited’s James Batmasian and clockwise from top left: 22797-22749 State Road 7, Boca Raton; 601 Fairway Drive, Deerfield Beach; 23123 South State Road 7, Boca Raton; 22973-23071 South State Road 7, Boca Raton (Credit: Google Maps)

Investments Limited scores $67M loan for 13 SoFla properties

Investments Limited scores $67M loan for 13 SoFla properties
Josh Zegen, Madison Realty Capital, Invesca CEO Chris Longsworth

Invesca scores $102M construction loan for two SoFla apartment projects

Invesca scores $102M construction loan for two SoFla apartment projects
Barry Sternlicht and the Villa Biscayne Apartments (Credit: Highmark Residential/VHT Studios)

Starwood snags Homestead apartment complex for $28M

Starwood snags Homestead apartment complex for $28M
Starwood Capital Group’s Barry Sternlicht and 5500 North Haverhill Road

Starwood Capital nabs West Palm apartment complex

Starwood Capital nabs West Palm apartment complex
4200 Northwest 19th Street and Code Capital Managing Partner Jared Remington (Credit: Google Maps and LinkedIn)

Code Capital snags affordable housing complex in Lauderhill for $45M

Code Capital snags affordable housing complex in Lauderhill for $45M
Bella Apartments at 225 179th Drive (Credit: Google Maps)

Investor buys Sunny Isles apartments

Investor buys Sunny Isles apartments
arrow_forward_ios

The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.