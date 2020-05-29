Open Menu

Elvis Dumervil’s company fined in death of construction worker in North Miami

Prestige Estates and Jesus Balbuena facing $44K in fines

TRD MIAMI /
May.May 29, 2020 02:30 PM
By Katherine Kallergis
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
Elvis Dumervil and 12501 Northeast 13th Ave. (Credit: Twitter, Google Maps)

Elvis Dumervil and 12501 Northeast 13th Ave. (Credit: Twitter, Google Maps)

Elvis Dumervil’s real estate firm was fined by the U.S. Department of Labor’s Occupational Safety and Health Administration for failing to protect employees at a construction site in North Miami.

The fines come six months after a worker fell from an aerial lift 20 feet above the ground that led to the employee’s death at 12501 Northeast 13th Avenue in November. Prestige Estates Property Management LLC and Jesus Balbuena of Miami face $44,146 in penalties, according to OSHA. They have 15 business days to pay the fines or contest the findings.

Dumervil’s Prestige Estates bought the 91-unit apartment building a year ago for $10 million with plans to renovate the property. Dumervil has expanded his portfolio of North Miami and North Miami Beach apartment buildings since 2016, after his professional football career came to an end.

OSHA’s investigation into the November 2019 accident found that Prestige Estates and Balbuena failed to ensure that a fall protection system was used, failed to train employees to recognize and avoid fall hazards, and did not have an accident prevention program in place. Dumervil’s company was also cited for not reporting a hospitalization within 24 hours and a death within eight hours, as required.

OSHA Acting Fort Lauderdale Area Director Juan Torres said in a press release that “employers have an obligation to ensure the working conditions they ask employees to operate under are free of recognized hazards.”

Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
Tags
construction accidentsnorth miami

Related Articles

arrow_forward_ios
North Miami Mayor Philippe Bien-Aime, city of North Miami City Hall (Credit: Ebyabe/Wikipedia)

North Miami offers grants to business owners hurt by coronavirus

North Miami offers grants to business owners hurt by coronavirus
One West Palm rendering and Jeff Greene

Construction worker injured at Jeff Greene’s project in West Palm

Construction worker injured at Jeff Greene’s project in West Palm
Apeiron at The Jockey Club partners fight over failed $20M deal: lawsuit

Apeiron at The Jockey Club partners fight over failed $20M deal: lawsuit

Apeiron at The Jockey Club partners fight over failed $20M deal: lawsuit
Mika Mattingly and Cecilia Estevez with the Mid Bay Club Apartments

Bayfront development site in North Miami hits the market

Bayfront development site in North Miami hits the market
Daily Digest Miami

Commissioners seek new plans for Melreese, Virgin Trains Aventura stop would have low ridership: Daily digest

Commissioners seek new plans for Melreese, Virgin Trains Aventura stop would have low ridership: Daily digest
former Rucks Park site in North Miami and Udonis Haslem (Credit: Google Maps and Getty Images)

Miami Heat’s Udonis Haslem takes a shot at affordable housing

Miami Heat’s Udonis Haslem takes a shot at affordable housing
North Miami approves mixed-use senior apartment development

North Miami approves mixed-use senior apartment development

North Miami approves mixed-use senior apartment development
Gas leak at Edgewater construction site

Gas leak at Edgewater construction site shuts down portion of Biscayne Boulevard

Gas leak at Edgewater construction site shuts down portion of Biscayne Boulevard
arrow_forward_ios

The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.