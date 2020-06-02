Open Menu

Related switches gears on Terminal Island project, now plans low-rise offices

Coast Guard previously spoke out against plans for a 34-story condo tower

TRD MIAMI /
Jun.June 02, 2020 05:30 PM
By Katherine Kallergis
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
Rendering of the project with Jon Paul Pérez (top) and Jorge Pérez 

Rendering of the project with Jon Paul Pérez (top) and Jorge Pérez

Miami’s condo king is backing away from a proposal to build a luxury condo tower on Miami Beach’s Terminal Island.

Jorge Pérez’s Related Group is now proposing a 160,000-square-foot Class A office project for a site it owns on Terminal Island. The change comes a year after the Coast Guard warned that Related’s condo proposal could compromise the Coast Guard Miami Beach station’s security.

Jon Paul Pérez, executive vice president of Related, said in a statement that the development firm reviewed its plans “after careful consideration and conversations with local stakeholders.” Pérez added that businesses in the Northeast and elsewhere are interested in opening offices in South Florida, fueling demand for such a project.

The two four-story buildings would include 11,250 square feet of restaurant space, helicopter pads and a mega-yacht marina, as first reported by RE Miami Beach. The proposal is expected to go before the Miami Beach Planning Board in August.

The previous project, One Island Park, was planned as a 34-story tower with 90 luxury condo units. In exchange for allowing the condo tower, Related would build a new 50,000-square-foot fleet maintenance and sanitation facility that was valued at an estimated $28 million.

Pérez and Related’s lawyer said at the time that a residential building was the best option for redeveloping the site because it would generate less traffic than a cruise ship terminal or an office building.

The developer purchased the site in 2013 for $9.94 million.

Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
Tags
office marketrelated group

Related Articles

arrow_forward_ios
NAI/Merin Hunter Codman Chairman Neil Merin and Golden Bear Plaza

Golden Bear Plaza office complex in Palm Beach Gardens sells for $50M

Golden Bear Plaza office complex in Palm Beach Gardens sells for $50M
Anabella Smith, Louis Archambault, Scott Goldstein

“There’s a lot of concern about going back to an office”: how companies are returning to work in South Florida

“There’s a lot of concern about going back to an office”: how companies are returning to work in South Florida
Jeff Greene and a rendering of 550 North Quadrille Boulevard (Credit: Arquitectonica International via Facebook)

Billionaire Jeff Greene battles with WPB mayor over unfinished office building

Billionaire Jeff Greene battles with WPB mayor over unfinished office building
Jorge Pérez and Jon Paul Pérez with the Wynwood properties

Related Group pays $19M for Wynwood development site

Related Group pays $19M for Wynwood development site
Related Group’s Jorge Perez and 5400 Broken Sound Boulevard in Boca Raton (Credit: Google Maps)

Related, Rockpoint nab $69M construction loan for Boca Raton apartments

Related, Rockpoint nab $69M construction loan for Boca Raton apartments
From left: Gran Paraiso and Bayside Terrace Condo

Gran Paraiso construction debris rained down on Edgewater condo building, lawsuit alleges

Gran Paraiso construction debris rained down on Edgewater condo building, lawsuit alleges
(Credit: iStock)

Here’s how South Florida’s office market is changing in the coronavirus era

Here’s how South Florida’s office market is changing in the coronavirus era
Richard Kayne, Founder and Co-Chairman of Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors, 5645 Military Trail Lake Worth Beach (Credit: Google Maps)

Kayne Anderson buys medical offices in Lake Worth Beach

Kayne Anderson buys medical offices in Lake Worth Beach
arrow_forward_ios

The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.