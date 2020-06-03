Open Menu

Construction starts in SoFla continue to plummet

Construction fell 33%, its second monthly decline, as contractors face challenges with supplies and labor

TRD MIAMI /
Jun.June 03, 2020 02:30 PM
By Keith Larsen
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
Construction in South Florida fell for the second straight month (Credit: iStock)

Construction in South Florida fell for the second straight month (Credit: iStock)

Construction in South Florida is feeling the brunt of coronavirus.

South Florida’s total construction starts fell significantly for the second straight month, dropping 33 percent in April to $684.4 million, down from $1.03 billion in April 2019, according to a report by Dodge Data & Analytics.

Residential construction fell 35 percent to $390.4 million, a year-over-year decrease from $600.4 million. Nonresidential construction declined 31 percent to $294.1 million from $427.6 million in April 2019.

In March, overall building construction fell 53 percent to $561 million, compared to March 2019, according to Dodge Data & Analytics.

Nonresidential buildings include office, retail, hotels, warehouses, manufacturing, educational, healthcare, religious, government, recreational, and other buildings, while residential buildings include single-family and multifamily housing.

Construction was designated an essential business by the state of Florida and allowed to continue during the pandemic. Yet, contractors and subcontractors still reported challenges, such as rising material costs and difficulties with obtaining supplies produced in China. Some contractors said they had to find new suppliers since businesses such as marble slab companies were deemed non-essential and were required to shut their doors.

Other real estate projects had to stop construction temporarily for not following health guidelines. Two large Miami Beach projects were ordered to suspend construction in early April after failing to comply with CDC guidelines.

The drop in construction starts could also be due to a decline in new permits. Most cities in South Florida stopped processing new permit applications for one to two months, which could have an impact on contractors and developers by late August or early September.

“There’s a gap that’s coming,” Peter Dyga, president & CEO of Associated Builders and Contractors, previously told The Real Deal. “At some point that’s going to hit the industry.”

Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
Tags
constructioncoronavirus

Related Articles

arrow_forward_ios
Howard Lorber, and Jay Parker, with 801 Brickell Avenue

Douglas Elliman is closing three South Florida offices

Douglas Elliman is closing three South Florida offices
Map of priciest condo sales and 19333 Collins Ave (Credit: Google Maps)

Miami condo sales volume in free fall last week of May

Miami condo sales volume in free fall last week of May
Gov. Ron DeSantis (Credit: Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

Florida extends freeze on evictions and foreclosures to July

Florida extends freeze on evictions and foreclosures to July
Ronny Finvarb, Sheldon Suga, and Phil Goldfarb

Get your electrostatic disinfectant sprayers ready: Hotels begin reopening in South Florida

Get your electrostatic disinfectant sprayers ready: Hotels begin reopening in South Florida
Arden Karson

Arden Karson launches real estate firm during Covid

Arden Karson launches real estate firm during Covid
Conrad Miami with Camilo Miguel of Mast Capital

Conrad Miami lays off 154 employees ahead of county reopening

Conrad Miami lays off 154 employees ahead of county reopening
Inside South Florida’s mall, retail and restaurant reopenings

Inside South Florida’s mall, retail and restaurant reopenings

Inside South Florida’s mall, retail and restaurant reopenings
Map of priciest condo sales and Icon South Beach (Credit: Google Maps and Gzzz via Wikipedia)

Miami condo sales volume nosedives in mid-May

Miami condo sales volume nosedives in mid-May
arrow_forward_ios

The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.