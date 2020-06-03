Open Menu

Vanessa Grout leaves Ugo Colombo’s firm to lead OKO Group’s real estate arm

OKO has four projects in the Miami area and the Crown Building conversion in NY

TRD MIAMI /
Jun.June 03, 2020 01:30 PM
By Katherine Kallergis
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
Vanessa Grout with Vladislav Doronin

Vanessa Grout with Vladislav Doronin

Vanessa Grout joined Vladislav Doronin’s OKO Group as CEO of OKO Real Estate, overseeing sales and marketing of the company’s projects in Miami and New York, The Real Deal has learned.

Grout left Miami-based CMC Group, the real estate firm founded by Ugo Colombo, after more than six years as president. In October, CMC completed Brickell Flatiron, a 64-story, 527-unit luxury condo tower, that marked the company’s largest project this cycle.

As CEO of the newly formed venture OKO Real Estate, Grout will expand OKO Group’s sales and marketing for its four projects in the Miami area and one in Manhattan, as well as others in the pipeline. The firm is headquartered in Miami and New York.

OKO is among the more active developers currently in the Miami market, with condo developments Una Residences in Brickell and Missoni Baia in Edgewater, and the office tower 830 Brickell all under construction. South Florida’s condo market has slowed down in recent years, with fewer projects launching sales and breaking ground.

Doronin is also partnering with billionaire Len Blavatnik on the first Aman-branded hotel and condo development in the Faena District in Miami Beach. Doronin is chairman and CEO of Aman, a luxury hotel group based in Singapore.

Grout said her new position gives her a more global focus and she is excited to work on projects in both markets.

In New York, OKO is redeveloping the upper portion of the Crown Building into Aman New York, a luxury hotel and condo project.

CMC now has one project in the pipeline, a 40-unit condo building in Bay Harbor Islands that it’s developing with Valerio Morabito. Brickell Flatiron is 98 percent sold, according to a spokesperson.

CMC said in a statement that, “We are happy that Vanessa is moving on with her career.”

Prior to CMC, Grout worked for Douglas Elliman as CEO of the Florida brokerage, preceding Jay Parker.

Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
Tags
CMC GroupOKO Groupugo colomboVlad Doronin

Related Articles

arrow_forward_ios
Vlad Doronin, Len Blavatnik, and 3425 Collins Avenue (Credit: Google Maps, Gesi Schilling, and Mark Neyman / GPO)

Developer of Aman-branded towers in Miami Beach scores $35M loan

Developer of Aman-branded towers in Miami Beach scores $35M loan
Jake Vogel and the upper penthouse 6201 at Brickell Flatiron (Credit: Facebook)

Marine industry exec drops anchor at Brickell Flatiron

Marine industry exec drops anchor at Brickell Flatiron
Rendering of Missoni Baia with a concrete truck and Vlad Doronin (Credit: Getty Images and iStock)

5,800-ton concrete pour set for Missoni Baia condo tower

5,800-ton concrete pour set for Missoni Baia condo tower
These real estate power players are involved in 2019’s juiciest lawsuits (Credit: Getty Images)

Here are South Florida’s juiciest lawsuits of 2019

Here are South Florida’s juiciest lawsuits of 2019
Len Blavatnik, 3425 Collins Avenue and Vlad Doronin (Credit: Google Maps, Getty, Wikipedia Commons)

Len Blavatnik teams with Vlad Doronin on Aman-branded towers in Faena District

Len Blavatnik teams with Vlad Doronin on Aman-branded towers in Faena District
Ugo Colombo and Craig Robins (Credit: iStock)

Judge rules standard of evidence not met in Craig Robins’ claim that Ugo Colombo bribed juror in private jet case

Judge rules standard of evidence not met in Craig Robins’ claim that Ugo Colombo bribed juror in private jet case
Brickell Flatiron (Photo Credit: Golden Dusk Photography)

Brickell Flatiron retail space closes for $22.5M amid lawsuit

Brickell Flatiron retail space closes for $22.5M amid lawsuit
Vlad Doronin and a rendering of Missoni Baia (Credit: Wikipedia Commons and Missoni Baia)

Vlad Doronin, partners score $243M loan for Edgewater tower

Vlad Doronin, partners score $243M loan for Edgewater tower
arrow_forward_ios

The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.