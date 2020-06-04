Open Menu

Keyes acquires Zeuner Realty in Boca Raton

Zeuner closed about $35M in sales last year

TRD MIAMI /
Jun.June 04, 2020 06:00 PM
By Katherine Kallergis
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
Mike Pappas, Shari Schwamm, Doris and Stuart Zeuner

Mike Pappas, Shari Schwamm, Doris and Stuart Zeuner

The Keyes Company acquired a boutique brokerage in Boca Raton, expanding its presence in Palm Beach County.

Keyes closed on the acquisition of Zeuner Realty, a 15-agent office that specializes in the Boca Pointe neighborhood, according to a press release. The firm will keep its office at 6909 Southwest 18th Street, unit 116.

The firm is led by the Zeuner Team, which consists of Doris and Stuart Zeuner, Shari Zeuner Schwamm, Craig Zeuner, Marci Burkin and 10 other agents. The office closed on about $35 million in sales volume last year, according to the release.

Steve Reibel, senior vice president of Keyes, said in the release that the company continues to grow via acquisitions. “Profit margins are tightening in the brokerage industry, so we’re seeing more and more consolidation of firms,” he said.

In February, Keyes’ Illustrated Properties closed on the acquisition of Jupiter Hills Village Realty, a 10-agent firm in Tequesta, just north of Palm Beach County.

Last year, Keyes brought on the Fort Lauderdale-based Coloney Group, a 30-agent group. And in 2018, Keyes acquired Rickenback Realty in Key Biscayne, the Palm Beach County Realty Group of Boynton Beach and the Realty Pros, also in Boynton Beach.

Keyes has 58 offices and more than 3,000 agents in six counties in Florida: Miami-Dade, Broward, Palm Beach, Martin, St. Lucie and Volusia.

Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
Tags
acquisitionsbrokerageskeyes company

Related Articles

arrow_forward_ios
Howard Lorber, and Jay Parker, with 801 Brickell Avenue

Douglas Elliman is closing three South Florida offices

Douglas Elliman is closing three South Florida offices
Bobbie Holt and Daniel de la Vega

One Sotheby’s acquires Vero Beach brokerage

One Sotheby’s acquires Vero Beach brokerage
From left: The Fairchild, Riley Smith, Oscar Rodriguez and Ricardo Vadia

Riley Smith team takes over sales of the Fairchild in Coconut Grove

Riley Smith team takes over sales of the Fairchild in Coconut Grove
Daniel de la Vega with the previous website and the redesigned version (Credit: iStock)

One Sotheby’s rolls out new website during pandemic

One Sotheby’s rolls out new website during pandemic
Jay Parker, Mike Pappas and Beth Butler

SoFla brokerage execs optimistic, say deals are still closing

SoFla brokerage execs optimistic, say deals are still closing
A fictional text conversation

South Florida brokerages go virtual during coronavirus pandemic

South Florida brokerages go virtual during coronavirus pandemic
Henry Torres and Merrick Manor

Merrick Manor hires Berkshire EWM to take over sales

Merrick Manor hires Berkshire EWM to take over sales
Maria Penaloza

So Flo Real Estate Group sued over spam text messages

So Flo Real Estate Group sued over spam text messages
arrow_forward_ios

The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.