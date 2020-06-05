GL Homes offers $22M for development rights in Agricultural Reserve

GL Homes was the sole bidder for development rights along the Lake Worth Drainage District, which could give the homebuilder the ability to build an additional 313 homes in the Agricultural Reserve.

GL Homes agreed to pay $21.9 million, the minimum it could bid, for the 313 acres, which are considered unbuildable land, according to the Palm Beach Post. The Lake Worth Drainage District will decide whether to accept the offer at its meeting next week.

The homebuilder has been acquiring land in Palm Beach County’s Agricultural Reserve for years, but it needs county approval to build on its assemblage.

If the canal right of ways are considered preserve parcels, GL Homes could build on other parts of the reserve.

GL Homes’ plan is opposed by the Coalition of Boynton West Residential Associations, with its president calling the plan “a scheme” that would “jeopardize the integrity of the Ag Reserve,” according to the Palm Beach Post. [PBP] – Katherine Kallergis