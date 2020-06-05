Open Menu

GL Homes offers $22M for development rights in Agricultural Reserve

If the plan is approved, GL Homes could build an additional 313 homes in the Agricultural Reserve

TRD MIAMI /
Jun.June 05, 2020 03:36 PM
Staff
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
GL Homes President Misha Ezratti (Credit: LILA PHOTO via GL Homes)

GL Homes President Misha Ezratti (Credit: LILA PHOTO via GL Homes)

GL Homes was the sole bidder for development rights along the Lake Worth Drainage District, which could give the homebuilder the ability to build an additional 313 homes in the Agricultural Reserve.

GL Homes agreed to pay $21.9 million, the minimum it could bid, for the 313 acres, which are considered unbuildable land, according to the Palm Beach Post. The Lake Worth Drainage District will decide whether to accept the offer at its meeting next week.

The homebuilder has been acquiring land in Palm Beach County’s Agricultural Reserve for years, but it needs county approval to build on its assemblage.

If the canal right of ways are considered preserve parcels, GL Homes could build on other parts of the reserve.

GL Homes’ plan is opposed by the Coalition of Boynton West Residential Associations, with its president calling the plan “a scheme” that would “jeopardize the integrity of the Ag Reserve,” according to the Palm Beach Post. [PBP] Katherine Kallergis

Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
Tags
Agricultural Reservegl homeshomebuilderslake worth

Related Articles

arrow_forward_ios
9885 Palomino Drive (Credit: Google Maps)

Resort Lifestyle Communities scores $36M construction loan for Lake Worth senior housing project

Resort Lifestyle Communities scores $36M construction loan for Lake Worth senior housing project
Stephen Gravett, CEO of Kennedy Homes and a rendering of Trevi Isle home community

Kennedy Homes sells Palm Beach Gardens community amid allegations of mismanagement

Kennedy Homes sells Palm Beach Gardens community amid allegations of mismanagement
Richard Kayne, Founder and Co-Chairman of Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors, 5645 Military Trail Lake Worth Beach (Credit: Google Maps)

Kayne Anderson buys medical offices in Lake Worth Beach

Kayne Anderson buys medical offices in Lake Worth Beach
CapRate Commercial Real Estate Advisors’ Bill Berthiaume and Tropical Villas Apartments

Lake Worth Beach apartment complex sells for $10M

Lake Worth Beach apartment complex sells for $10M
Rendering of 850 Le Jeune and Century Homebuilders’ Sergio Pino

Sergio Pino re-opens construction site after workers test positive for Covid-19

Sergio Pino re-opens construction site after workers test positive for Covid-19
Jim Carr and Armando Codina with a rendering of the Miramar community

Codina-Carr, BBX score loan for single-family home development in Miramar

Codina-Carr, BBX score loan for single-family home development in Miramar
Sergio Pino and rendering of 850 LeJeune

Sergio Pino shuts down construction site after workers test positive for Covid-19

Sergio Pino shuts down construction site after workers test positive for Covid-19
(Credit: iStock)

South Florida residential construction starts jump 72% in January

South Florida residential construction starts jump 72% in January
arrow_forward_ios

The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.