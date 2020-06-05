Pesticide exec pays $14M for Palazzo Del Sol condo

A Philadelphia pesticide executive bought a condo at Palazzo Del Sol on Fisher Island for $13.5 million.

Pierre Brondeau and his wife Melissa bought the 4,738-square-foot unit 7084 at the luxury condo development at 7084 Fisher Island Drive for $2,849 per square foot, records show. The development group PDS Development LLC, led by Heinrich von Hanau, sold the unit.

Brondeau was the chairman and CEO of FMC, a pesticides manufacturer. He retired from the position of CEO in May and became the executive chairman. He was previously president and CEO of Dow Chemical Advanced Materials.

Dora Puig was the listing agent for the unit. It was listed for $15.9 million in March 2019, according to Realtor.com.

The 10-story Palazzo Del Sol has 43 units on ritzy Fisher Island, which is consistently ranked as America’s wealthiest Zip code. The island can only be reached by ferry, boat or helicopter.

Palazzo Del Sol was completed in 2016 as the first condominium project to be built on the island since 2007. The tower was designed by Kobi Karp, with landscaping by Enzo Enea. Palazzo Del Sol is next to the 50-unit Palazzo Della Luna, which was completed in 2019. It was also designed by Karp.

Other residents at Palazzo Del Sol include billionaire and former Hasbro CEO Alan Hassenfeld, Yard House founder and CEO Steele Platt, and former Formula One driver Enrique Bernoldi.