Open Menu

Altman scores $55M construction loan for Ludlam Trail project

The development will have 312 apartments

TRD MIAMI /
Jun.June 10, 2020 09:45 AM
Staff
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
Seth Wise, Co-CEO of The Altman Companies, Altís Ludlam Trail

Seth Wise, Co-CEO of The Altman Companies, Altís Ludlam Trail

 

UPDATED, June 10, 11:25 a.m.: The Altman Companies closed on a $55.4 million construction loan for a Ludlam Trail apartment project.

Altman Companies secured the loan from Comerica Bank and IberiaBank to build the 312-unit apartment complex at 7004 Bird Road near the Ludlam Trail Corridor District, according to a press release.

The six-story building will be on about 2.74 acres of land. The project, known as Altís Ludlam Trail, will also have 7,500 square feet of retail space. Altman Companies is developing the property in a partnership with Alex Mantecon from MV Real Estate Holdings and The Mattoni Group, a private equity real estate investment firm.

The development group purchased the two parcels for Altís Ludlam Trail for a combined $9 million in 2018, records show.

Amenities at Altís Ludlam Trail will include a rooftop resort-style pool, a pool deck with pavilions and barbeque grills, a rooftop clubhouse with a media room, fitness center and a coffee bar. The project will also feature a gaming area, a hammock garden, pet spa and bark park adjacent to the new Ludlam Trail. The average unit size will be 820 square feet, according to the release.

The project is expected to be completed in 2022.

Adjacent to Altís Ludlam Trail, apartment developer Zom Living and its partners closed on a $57.3 million construction loan in May for the first phase of the group’s Ludlam Trail project. The developers plan to build 950 apartments and up to 35,000 square feet of retail space.

The Miami-Dade County Commission approved zoning for commercial and residential developments at major intersections along the six-mile Ludlam Trail in early 2019. The trail runs from Miami International Airport south to Dadeland Station.

Altman Companies has developed, constructed, acquired and managed over 26,000 multifamily units in Florida, Michigan, Illinois, Tennessee, Georgia, Texas and North Carolina since 1968, according to the release.

Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
Tags
constructionReal Estate Companies altman companies

Related Articles

arrow_forward_ios
Construction in South Florida fell for the second straight month (Credit: iStock)

Construction starts in SoFla continue to plummet

Construction starts in SoFla continue to plummet
(Credit: iStock)

SoFla construction starts plummet amid coronavirus

SoFla construction starts plummet amid coronavirus
Gov. Ron DeSantis (Credit: Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

South Florida contractors on edge over threats of shutdown

South Florida contractors on edge over threats of shutdown
5775 Collins Avenue and 1775 James Avenue

Miami Beach orders 57 Ocean and Hotel 18 construction sites to shut down

Miami Beach orders 57 Ocean and Hotel 18 construction sites to shut down
Rendering of 850 Le Jeune and Century Homebuilders’ Sergio Pino

Sergio Pino re-opens construction site after workers test positive for Covid-19

Sergio Pino re-opens construction site after workers test positive for Covid-19
Miami-Dade cracks down on social distancing at construction sites

Miami-Dade cracks down on social distancing at construction sites

Miami-Dade cracks down on social distancing at construction sites
Mayor, Miami-Dade County, Carlos A. Giménez (Credit: Ryan Holloway/ Armando Rodriguez Miami-Dade County Photographers)

Miami-Dade orders all non-essential businesses closed due to coronavirus

Miami-Dade orders all non-essential businesses closed due to coronavirus
Miami-Dade Permitting and Inspection Center

Coronavirus case shuts down Miami-Dade permitting center until Monday, property appraiser closes office to public

Coronavirus case shuts down Miami-Dade permitting center until Monday, property appraiser closes office to public
arrow_forward_ios

The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.