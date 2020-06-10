Former Burger King CEO sells waterfront Key Biscayne home to Sprint exec

Former Burger King and DHL Airways CEO John Dasburg and his wife sold their Key Biscayne home to Sprint executive Nestor Cano.

Dasburg and his wife, Mary Lou, sold the waterfront home at 730 Harbor Drive to Nestor Cano, chief operating officer of Sprint, for $8.2 million, property records show.

John Dasburg, a longtime businessman who once led Northwest Airlines as CEO, is now chairman and CEO of ASTAR Air Cargo.

Cano joined Sprint in 2017 from Tech Data, one of the largest distributors of IT products and services, according to his bio. He lives in the Kansas City area with his family, though with his Key Biscayne purchase, he won’t be too far from Sprint Executive Chairman Marcelo Claure, who owns a home in Miami Beach.

Cano financed the Key Biscayne purchase with a $6.15 million loan from Morgan Stanley.

Luccia Dasburg of One Sotheby’s International Realty, who is the Dasburgs’ daughter-in-law, represented the Dasburgs, according to Realtor.com. Douglas Elliman’s Pablo Alfaro, who declined to comment, represented the buyer.

The six-bedroom, six-bathroom home has nearly 5,900 square feet of interior space on more than half an acre of land. It includes a grandfathered-in concrete dock and pilings suitable for watercraft up to 85 feet, 100 feet of water frontage on Hurricane Harbor, and a pool. The property was developed in 1967. It hit the market about a year ago for $10.9 million.

The Dasburgs paid $8.8 million for the house in 2006, which means they sold it at a loss of about $600,000.

Last month, Janice Sherman, the wife of the late founder of a Boston investment management firm, sold the waterfront Key Biscayne home at 15 Harbor Point for $8.6 million, 40 percent off its original listing price.