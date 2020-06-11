Open Menu

Dalfen Industrial buys Riviera Beach warehouse for $18M

The property is 100% leased to FedEx

TRD MIAMI /
Jun.June 11, 2020 12:30 PM
By Keith Larsen
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
Dalfen Industrial CEO Murray Dalfen and 1177 West Blue Heron Boulevard (Google Maps)

Dalfen Industrial CEO Murray Dalfen and 1177 West Blue Heron Boulevard (Google Maps)

Dalfen Industrial paid $18.35 million for a Riviera Beach warehouse leased to FedEx, as demand in the sector continues to be strong despite the pandemic.

Dallas-based Dalfen Industrial purchased the 150,852-square-foot warehouse at 1177 West Blue Heron Boulevard for $121 per square foot, according to a press release. Stateside Capital Group, led by Norman Weinstein of Boca Raton, sold the property.

CBRE’s Robert Smith, Kirk Nelson and Jeffrey Kelly brokered the deal.

The warehouse was built in 1984 on an 8.5-acre site. It was 100 percent leased at the time of the sale to FedEx, according to the release.

The property last sold for $1.6 million in 1996, records show.

South Florida’s industrial market has been among the few bright spots in real estate during the coronavirus pandemic. Due to rising demand for e-commerce and last-mile distribution, large institutional investors like Blackstone and Prologis are increasingly buying warehouses in South Florida.

Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
Tags
Riviera BeachSouth Florida Industrial Market

Related Articles

arrow_forward_ios
Brian Kingston Brookfield Property Partners CEO 10800 Northwest 92 Terrace (Credit: Google Maps)

Brookfield pays $27M for Medley warehouses

Brookfield pays $27M for Medley warehouses
Easton Group picks up land in Hialeah Gardens for $8M

Easton Group picks up land in Hialeah Gardens for $8M

Easton Group picks up land in Hialeah Gardens for $8M
From left: Avison Young’s David Duckworth, Michael Fay, John Crotty, and Brian C. de la Fé, with 7400 Northwest 37 Avenue (Credit: google Maps)

Zaragon pays $8M for industrial property near Hialeah

Zaragon pays $8M for industrial property near Hialeah
6501 Northwest 37th Avenue and CBRE’s Jake Zebede, Tom O’Loughlin and Larry Genet (Credit: Google Maps)

O’Donnell Group buys industrial site near Hialeah for $8M

O’Donnell Group buys industrial site near Hialeah for $8M
Philip Procacci, 11430 Northwest 20th Street and 11410 Northwest 20th Street (Credit: Google Maps)

Procacci sells two office buildings near Dolphin Mall for $29M

Procacci sells two office buildings near Dolphin Mall for $29M
5900 Northwest 176th Street (Credit: Google Maps)

Mac Papers inks deal, sells warehouse near MIA for $15M

Mac Papers inks deal, sells warehouse near MIA for $15M
CenterPoint Properties CEO Bob Chapman and South Florida Logistics Center

CenterPoint buys an industrial property near MIA for $30M

CenterPoint buys an industrial property near MIA for $30M
A rendering of Bridge Point Commerce Center and Kevin Carroll, Partner, Southeast Region at Bridge Development Partners (Credit: CBRE)

Bridge Point Commerce Center inks lease with Caribbean grocery distributor

Bridge Point Commerce Center inks lease with Caribbean grocery distributor
arrow_forward_ios

The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.