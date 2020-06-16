Open Menu

Beckham soccer stadium complex developers propose major rezoning

Miami Freedom Park said it’s also negotiating a lease with the city

TRD MIAMI /
Jun.June 16, 2020 06:30 PM
By Katherine Kallergis
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
Marcelo Claure, Masa Son, David Beckham and Jorge Mas with a rendering of the Miami Freedom Park (Credit: Getty Images, Arquitectonica)

Marcelo Claure, Masa Son, David Beckham and Jorge Mas with a rendering of the Miami Freedom Park (Credit: Getty Images, Arquitectonica)

The developers of Miami Freedom Park, a proposed $1 billion mixed-use project anchored by a soccer complex, submitted a Special Area Plan for the Melreese site.

Miami Freedom Park, a group that’s led by managing owner Jorge Mas and includes soccer superstar David Beckham, submitted the SAP along with the city of Miami, which owns the Melreese Country Club property. SAPs have come under intense scrutiny, and the city’s Planning, Zoning and Appeals Board made the recommendation earlier this year that no other SAPs be approved.

Still, the rezoning application marks progress for Miami Freedom Park, which would be home to Inter Miami CF. The Major League Soccer team is owned by SoftBank COO Marcelo Claure; Mas and his brother Jose; Beckham; and Masa Son, CEO of SoftBank.

(Credit: Arquitectonica)

(Credit: Arquitectonica)

SAPs allow developers to secure approvals for massive swaths of land in the city of Miami. Approved and built projects include the Miami Design District and Brickell City Centre.

Miami Freedom Park’s SAP proposal, as first reported by the Miami Herald, calls for a $3.5 million annual lease payment to the city and $42.7 million in annual tax revenue, according to documents filed with the city. The developers would cover the cost of environmental remediation to 131 acres of the Melreese golf course site, which was found to have high levels of toxic contaminants such as arsenic.

The developers would build a 58-acre public park, with a one-mile wellness loop, soccer and football fields that would be accessible to the community, a retail and entertainment component, a tech hub and hospitality space, and the 25,000-seat soccer stadium.

Rendering of the South entry (Credit: Arquitectonica)

Rendering of the South entry (Credit: Arquitectonica)

The SAP process is separate from lease negotiations, but will occur at the same time, according to a spokesperson for Miami Freedom Park. The Miami City Commission could consider both at the same time. About a year ago, Miami Freedom Park submitted a draft lease agreement to the city that outlined the terms of the deal that Miami voters approved in November 2018. The commission had pressed for a contract last year, but that has not yet come to fruition.

Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
Tags
MelreeseMiami Beckham UnitedMiami Freedom Parkmls stadiumSoccer Stadium

Related Articles

arrow_forward_ios
Jorge Mas, David Beckham and a Miami Freedom Park rendering

Miami again delays vote on David Beckham’s soccer stadium deal

Miami again delays vote on David Beckham’s soccer stadium deal
From left: Francis Suarez, Jorge Mas, and David Beckham, with a rendering of the Miami soccer stadium

Miami commission wants contract for Beckham stadium deal by October

Miami commission wants contract for Beckham stadium deal by October
1200_Beckham-Mas-Melreese-082119

Here’s how toxic findings at Melreese could affect Beckham’s stadium project’s rent

Here’s how toxic findings at Melreese could affect Beckham’s stadium project’s rent
David Beckham and Miami Freedom Park (Credit: Getty Images)

Beckham’s soccer site has high levels of arsenic, contaminated soil: report

Beckham’s soccer site has high levels of arsenic, contaminated soil: report
Daily Digest Miami

Tom Barrack’s Middle Eastern connections run deep, luxury car dealer Prestige Imports plans an auto spa: Daily digest

Tom Barrack’s Middle Eastern connections run deep, luxury car dealer Prestige Imports plans an auto spa: Daily digest
David Beckham and a rendering of Miami Freedom Park

Beckham group submits draft lease deal for Miami Freedom Park complex

Beckham group submits draft lease deal for Miami Freedom Park complex
David Beckham, Jorge Mas and a rendering of the Overtown stadium

David Beckham, partners to close on county site in Overtown after all

David Beckham, partners to close on county site in Overtown after all
Beckham group faces deadline to keep Overtown stadium site under contract

Beckham group faces deadline to keep Overtown stadium site under contract

Beckham group faces deadline to keep Overtown stadium site under contract
arrow_forward_ios

The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.