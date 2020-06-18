Open Menu

Prestige Companies nabs loan for mixed-use project in Hialeah

Amelia project will have 30 apartments and 17K square feet of commercial space

TRD MIAMI /
Jun.June 18, 2020 08:45 AM
By Keith Larsen
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
J.C. de Ona, Southeast Florida Division President of Centennial Bank, Amelia Mixed Use rendering

J.C. de Ona, Southeast Florida Division President of Centennial Bank, Amelia Mixed Use rendering

Prestige Companies scored a $6.6 million construction loan to develop a mixed-use project in Hialeah, as more developers continue to target the city.

The Miami Lakes-based company secured the loan from Conway, Arkansas-based Centennial Bank to construct the project at 7755 West Fourth Avenue. The project, known as Amelia Mixed Use, will have 30 one-bedroom and one-bathroom apartment rental units along with two commercial units totaling 17,000 square feet, according to a press release.

A daycare has preleased about 4,500 square feet of the commercial space, while Pan.Com Sandwicheria signed a lease for about 3,000 square feet, according to the release.

Prestige Companies, led by Marty Caparros, has a number of projects in the area. The development group’s projects include the Amelia Oaks, a nearby 82-unit rental project, and Las Vistas at Amelia, a 174-unit rental complex at 7925 West Second Court.

Real estate developers are eyeing Hialeah for new development due to its proximity to the Miami International Airport and less expensive land.

Vagabond Group’s Avra Jain is planning an adaptive re-use commercial development on about 6 acres east Hialeah.

A partnership of developers that includes Michael Wohl, Stephen A. Blumenthal and Oscar Rodriguez is building Pura Vida Hialeah, a 9-acre development with 260 apartment units and 51,000 square feet of retail space at 2901 to 3099 West 16th Avenue and 1571 West 29th Street.

Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
Tags
construction loanshialeahPrestige Companies

Related Articles

arrow_forward_ios
Housing Trust Group CEO and president Matt Rieger and Hudson Village renderings

HTG scores financing for Hollywood affordable housing project

HTG scores financing for Hollywood affordable housing project
Al Patel, President of Baywood Hotels and 1101 Northwest 57th Avenue (Credit: Google Maps)

Baywood scores $31M loan to build hotel near Miami International Airport

Baywood scores $31M loan to build hotel near Miami International Airport
Easton Group picks up land in Hialeah Gardens for $8M

Easton Group picks up land in Hialeah Gardens for $8M

Easton Group picks up land in Hialeah Gardens for $8M
 Rendering of Father Marquess-Barry Apartments with Matt Rieger

HTG scores financing for senior affordable housing in Overtown

HTG scores financing for senior affordable housing in Overtown
From left: Avison Young’s David Duckworth, Michael Fay, John Crotty, and Brian C. de la Fé, with 7400 Northwest 37 Avenue (Credit: google Maps)

Zaragon pays $8M for industrial property near Hialeah

Zaragon pays $8M for industrial property near Hialeah
Rendering of 57 Ocean and Marcelo Kingston (Credit: DBOX)

57 Ocean in Miami Beach scores $59M construction loan

57 Ocean in Miami Beach scores $59M construction loan
Rendering of the project and from left: Vince Signorello, Ricardo Caporal and Greg West

Zom Living, partners score $57M loan for Ludlam Trail project

Zom Living, partners score $57M loan for Ludlam Trail project
Rendering of the Ritz-Carlton Residences, Sunny Isles Beach with Manuel Grosskopf and Edgardo Defortuna

Ritz-Carlton Residences Sunny Isles developers pay off $212M loan

Ritz-Carlton Residences Sunny Isles developers pay off $212M loan
arrow_forward_ios

The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.