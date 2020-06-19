Kennedy family’s former “Winter White House” sells for $70M

The Kennedy family’s former Palm Beach compound, where President John F. Kennedy worked on his 1961 inaugural address, sold for $70 million.

Jane Goldman, a prominent New York City landlord, sold the 11,334-square-foot oceanfront estate at 1095 North Ocean Boulevard to a trust managed by West Palm Beach attorney Maura Ziska, property records show.

The late Joseph P. Kennedy Sr., a former U.S. ambassador to the United Kingdom and father of John F. Kennedy, Robert F. Kennedy and Ted Kennedy, purchased the estate in 1933. The Kennedy family used the property as a winter vacation home.

Goldman, who runs Solil Management, bought the property from John Castle for $31 million in 2015. Castle purchased the estate from the Kennedys in 1995 for $4.92 million, records show.

Goldman completed an extensive renovation of the Mediterranean-style estate, hiring design firm Pembrooke & Ives to renovate the interiors, according to Architectural Digest. The property, built in 1925 and designed by famed architect Addison Mizner, includes three buildings with seven bedrooms and 11.5 bathrooms on more than an acre of land. It also features a tennis court and pool.

Goldman is the youngest daughter of Sol Goldman, who at one time was one of New York’s biggest landlords, according to Forbes, which pegs her net worth at $3.1 billion.

She sold the Palm Beach estate for nearly $6,200 per square foot.

The closing marks the largest residential sale in Palm Beach since last year, when two estates traded for more than $100 million each.