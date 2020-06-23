Open Menu

Hedge funder’s North Palm Beach estate hits the market for $80M

It has 520 feet of ocean frontage, tennis court, theater and wine room

TRD MIAMI /
Jun.June 23, 2020 05:30 PM
By Katherine Kallergis
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
12525 Seminole Beach Road

12525 Seminole Beach Road

One of the largest oceanfront estates in Palm Beach County hit the market on Tuesday asking $79.5 million.

The 7.35-acre compound at 12525 Seminole Beach Road in the Seminole Landing neighborhood of North Palm Beach was listed for sale, according to Realtor.com. The gated home within a gated community is owned by a land trust linked to Gabriel A. Hoffman, who heads the activist hedge fund Accipiter Capital Management.

Gary Pohrer of Douglas Elliman is the listing agent. Elliman declined to comment.

The Tuscan-style estate has seven bedrooms, 11 bathrooms, three half-baths and more than 520 feet of ocean frontage. The property features a large private pool, theater, wine room, chef’s kitchen, tennis court, and guest suite.

It’s one of a “handful of properties in Florida where someone could land and take off in a helicopter from the estate,” the listing states.

The 15,514-square-foot estate was developed in 1991 and last sold in 2012 for $17.5 million.

The property is the second most expensive residential listing in Palm Beach County. At the top is the $137.5 million listing of the Ziff estate at 2000 South Ocean Boulevard in Manalapan.

In May, the trust of the late former CEO of General Electric, Jack Welch, sold a waterfront estate at 11935 Lost Tree Way, near North Palm Beach, for $21 million.

In March, the co-founder of private equity firm Bain Capital bought a waterfront North Palm Beach estate at 11087 Old Harbour Road for $16.8 million or $2,134 per square foot.

Last year, Ohio real estate scion and casino developer Jeffrey Jacobs listed his North Palm Beach estate at 12088 Banyan Road for $42 million. It’s still on the market.

Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
Tags
North Palm Beach

Related Articles

arrow_forward_ios
Dan Kodsi and Legacy Hotel & Residences

For future pandemics, Miami Worldcenter plans $60M health center

For future pandemics, Miami Worldcenter plans $60M health center
From left: Erik Rutter, David Weitz, David Levinson and Robert Lapidus, with 95 Northwest 29th Street (Credit: Google Maps)

Luxury office, resi project planned for former Rubell museum in Wynwood

Luxury office, resi project planned for former Rubell museum in Wynwood
Alex Vidal and Craig Studnicky

Alex Vidal leaves RelatedISG to join Coldwell Banker in Dallas

Alex Vidal leaves RelatedISG to join Coldwell Banker in Dallas
Vizcaya Villas at 10011 South Nob Hill Circle, Newmark Knight Frank’s Tal Frydman, Avery Klann, Hampton Beebe

Symphony Residential nabs apartment complex near Sawgrass Mills

Symphony Residential nabs apartment complex near Sawgrass Mills
171 Commodore Drive and Mark Seelig (Redfin)

Former casino exec sells Jupiter estate for $6M

Former casino exec sells Jupiter estate for $6M
Venetian Islands estate (Credit: Paul Stoppi)

Venetian Islands estate with $1M aquarium hits the market for $34M

Venetian Islands estate with $1M aquarium hits the market for $34M
3200 South Federal Drive Delray Beach, Oak Street Real Estate Capital’s Jim Hennessy (Credit: Google Maps and LinkedIn)

Private equity firm sells Walgreens in Delray Beach for $8M

Private equity firm sells Walgreens in Delray Beach for $8M
Alex Karakhanian and Chaim Cahane with 48 Northwest 25th Street

Alex Karakhanian sells Wynwood property for $17M

Alex Karakhanian sells Wynwood property for $17M
arrow_forward_ios

The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.