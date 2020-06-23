Open Menu

Venetian Islands estate with $1M aquarium hits the market for $34M

5,600-gallon saltwater aquarium was imported from Japan

TRD MIAMI /
Jun.June 23, 2020 03:30 PM
By Katherine Kallergis
Venetian Islands estate (Credit: Paul Stoppi)

Venetian Islands estate (Credit: Paul Stoppi)

The former CEO of Bolthouse Farms is looking to sell his newly built Venetian Islands estate for $34 million, and included in the deal is a $1 million aquarium.

Property records show Andre Radandt owns the six-bedroom, over 15,000-square-foot mansion at 1429 North Venetian Way in Miami Beach. The four-story home has six bedrooms, seven bathrooms, five half-baths, and a 4,868-square-foot rooftop garden. The 5,600-gallon saltwater aquarium was imported from Japan and requires a scuba diver to maintain. It cost $1 million to import it from Japan, according to Douglas Elliman.

Elliman’s Bill Hernandez and Bryan Sereny have the listing.

Radandt paid $9.2 million for the property in 2015. The home, completed this year, was designed by Dufner Heighes with landscaping by Urban Robot, and a screen wall by Erwin Hauer, an Austrian-born American sculptor, who died three years ago.

The rooftop includes a garden, wet bar and Bradford-tiled spa tub. The property also has a gym with NFL turf on an adjacent terrace, two master suites, an infinity edge pool, boat lift, outdoor kitchen and outdoor shower, and a four-car garage. The mansion features a 1,112-bottle wine cellar.

The listing was first reported by the Wall Street Journal.

In 2017, the spec mansion at 212 West Dilido Drive sold for $22 million, marking a record for the Venetian Islands. That property was initially listed for $36 million.

Recent sales on the Venetians include the $5.5 million trade of the waterfront home at 320 West Rivo Alto Drive, which closed in February.

