Open Menu

Alex Vidal leaves RelatedISG to join Coldwell Banker in Dallas

RelatedISG CEO Craig Studnicky will add president to his role

TRD MIAMI /
Jun.June 24, 2020 12:00 PM
By Katherine Kallergis
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
Alex Vidal and Craig Studnicky

Alex Vidal and Craig Studnicky

Some changes are afloat at RelatedISG International Realty, as the brokerage’s president is taking a job at Coldwell Banker in Dallas, The Real Deal has learned.

Alex Vidal, who has been president of RelatedISG since 2014, will start next week as regional vice president for Coldwell Banker’s Dallas market. Craig Studnicky, CEO of Aventura-based RelatedISG, will step in as president. Carolina Gerdts, sales manager, will also be promoted to executive vice president.

RelatedISG is a joint venture between International Sales Group owner Craig Studnicky and Jorge Pérez, chairman and CEO of Related Group, South Florida’s most prolific condo builder. The real estate brokerage has more than 460 agents and six offices in Miami-Dade and Broward counties “with an eye on expanding to Palm Beach,” Studnicky said.

Studnicky and Vidal both called his departure “bittersweet.”

“When Alex joined, we had three offices and about 50 agents,” Studnicky said. “He helped make the brand very visible, and did it with tremendous effort, hard work and showing leadership. We’re going to miss him very much.”

Vidal, a Miami native with a 23-year career in real estate, was recruited by Coldwell Banker parent Realogy during the pandemic. He said he wasn’t looking to move, but took the opportunity to work for a national company in one of the fastest growing cities in the country, behind New York, Los Angeles and Chicago.

Vidal is also known in the real estate industry in South Florida for his video series he posts on Facebook called “TheCloserClub.”

Studnicky has led RelatedISG as CEO since it was founded in 2011. He’ll take a more active role in the day-to-day operations, agent communications and the implementation of new programs. His focus will be on agent retention and growth. Gerdts will work alongside him and will be responsible for sales activity, training and planning new programs and services.

Studnicky’s move to take over Vidal’s position was at the direction of Pérez and Related executive Matt Allen, he said.

Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
Tags
brokeragescoldwell bankercraig studnickyisg

Related Articles

arrow_forward_ios
Joseph Swedroe (Corcoran, iStock)

Corcoran agent in Miami loses job over “racist and fear-based” marketing

Corcoran agent in Miami loses job over “racist and fear-based” marketing
Mike Pappas, Shari Schwamm, Doris and Stuart Zeuner

Keyes acquires Zeuner Realty in Boca Raton

Keyes acquires Zeuner Realty in Boca Raton
Howard Lorber, and Jay Parker, with 801 Brickell Avenue

Douglas Elliman is closing three South Florida offices

Douglas Elliman is closing three South Florida offices
Bobbie Holt and Daniel de la Vega

One Sotheby’s acquires Vero Beach brokerage

One Sotheby’s acquires Vero Beach brokerage
From left: The Fairchild, Riley Smith, Oscar Rodriguez and Ricardo Vadia

Riley Smith team takes over sales of the Fairchild in Coconut Grove

Riley Smith team takes over sales of the Fairchild in Coconut Grove
Daniel de la Vega with the previous website and the redesigned version (Credit: iStock)

One Sotheby’s rolls out new website during pandemic

One Sotheby’s rolls out new website during pandemic
A fictional text conversation

South Florida brokerages go virtual during coronavirus pandemic

South Florida brokerages go virtual during coronavirus pandemic
Henry Torres and Merrick Manor

Merrick Manor hires Berkshire EWM to take over sales

Merrick Manor hires Berkshire EWM to take over sales
arrow_forward_ios

The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.