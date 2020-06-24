Alex Vidal leaves RelatedISG to join Coldwell Banker in Dallas

Some changes are afloat at RelatedISG International Realty, as the brokerage’s president is taking a job at Coldwell Banker in Dallas, The Real Deal has learned.

Alex Vidal, who has been president of RelatedISG since 2014, will start next week as regional vice president for Coldwell Banker’s Dallas market. Craig Studnicky, CEO of Aventura-based RelatedISG, will step in as president. Carolina Gerdts, sales manager, will also be promoted to executive vice president.

RelatedISG is a joint venture between International Sales Group owner Craig Studnicky and Jorge Pérez, chairman and CEO of Related Group, South Florida’s most prolific condo builder. The real estate brokerage has more than 460 agents and six offices in Miami-Dade and Broward counties “with an eye on expanding to Palm Beach,” Studnicky said.

Studnicky and Vidal both called his departure “bittersweet.”

“When Alex joined, we had three offices and about 50 agents,” Studnicky said. “He helped make the brand very visible, and did it with tremendous effort, hard work and showing leadership. We’re going to miss him very much.”

Vidal, a Miami native with a 23-year career in real estate, was recruited by Coldwell Banker parent Realogy during the pandemic. He said he wasn’t looking to move, but took the opportunity to work for a national company in one of the fastest growing cities in the country, behind New York, Los Angeles and Chicago.

Vidal is also known in the real estate industry in South Florida for his video series he posts on Facebook called “TheCloserClub.”

Studnicky has led RelatedISG as CEO since it was founded in 2011. He’ll take a more active role in the day-to-day operations, agent communications and the implementation of new programs. His focus will be on agent retention and growth. Gerdts will work alongside him and will be responsible for sales activity, training and planning new programs and services.

Studnicky’s move to take over Vidal’s position was at the direction of Pérez and Related executive Matt Allen, he said.