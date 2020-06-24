Open Menu

For future pandemics, Miami Worldcenter plans $60M health center

The new healthcare center will be part of Legacy Hotel & Residences

TRD MIAMI
Jun.June 24, 2020 05:15 PM
By Keith Larsen
Dan Kodsi and Legacy Hotel & Residences

To attract guests, hotels have long bragged about pools, spas and banquet space. But in the age of the coronavirus pandemic, one Miami developer is including a medical center with ventilators as part of its marketing pitch.

Dan Kodsi’s Royal Palm Companies announced plans to develop a 100,000-square-foot health and wellness center as part of Legacy Hotel & Residences. The $60 million healthcare center, called Center for Health + Performance, is set to break ground this fall along with Legacy, and will be part of Miami Worldcenter in downtown Miami, according to a release.

When completed, Legacy, at 942 Northeast First Avenue in Miami, will have 274 condos and 256 hotel rooms. Royal Palm launched sales of the condo portion of the development in November. Unit prices start in the $300,000’s. Kobi Karp is the architect and IDDI is the interior designer.

Guests at the hotel and unit owners will have access to the healthcare facility’s physicians and practitioners, an onsite lab, pharmacy, full diagnostic center and rooms outfitted with medical gas and ventilator capabilities, according to the release. Other features include a dedicated number of medically equipped hotel rooms for post-surgical patients, surgery rooms, MRI, CT scans, mammography, X-ray and ultrasound capabilities.

“Legacy will be one of the cleanest designed buildings you can shelter safely in during pandemics – with access to health professionals, a pharmacy, medical grade air quality and cleaning, food delivery and more,” Kodsi said in a statement.

Legacy Hotel & Residences will be next to Kodsi’s Paramount Miami Worldcenter, a 60-story, 569-unit condo tower. Both projects are part of the 27-acre Miami Worldcenter, developed by Art Falcone, Nitin Motwani and Kodsi. In January 2019, Miami Worldcenter Associates, CIM Group and Falcone Group completed the first building, Caoba, a 444-unit rental tower at 698 Northeast First Avenue.

Tags
coronavirusDan Kodsidowntown miamimiami worldcenter

The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.