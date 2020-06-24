Open Menu

Former casino exec sells Jupiter estate for $6M

The property was listed for $7.7M in September

TRD MIAMI /
Jun.June 24, 2020 09:45 AM
Staff
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
171 Commodore Drive and Mark Seelig (Redfin)

171 Commodore Drive and Mark Seelig (Redfin)

Joseph Lashinger, a former casino president, sold a new waterfront home in Jupiter’s Admiral Cove for $5.5 million.

Lashinger and his wife Julie sold the property at 171 Commodore Drive to Mark Seelig, who co-founded a real estate investment firm and a law firm, and his wife Valerie. The house has five bedrooms and two half-bathrooms and sits on 0.4 acres, according to a listing on Redfin.

Lashinger was a former state representative in Pennsylvania. He was also the former president of Harrah’s Chester Casino & Racetrack and the former vice-president, general counsel and consultant of Penn National Gaming.

Seelig is a co-founder of the New York-based law firm MSF. He is also the co-founder and chairman of real estate private equity funds and investment vehicles with real estate holdings valued at more than $1.5 billion, according to the firm’s website.

Rob Thomson of Waterfront Properties & Club Communities represented the seller, according to Realtor.com. Thomas Frankel of Admirals Cove Realty Co. represented the buyer.

The property last sold for $2.6 million in October 2018, property records show. It was listed for $7.7 million in September, according to Realtor.com.

Jupiter’s high-end housing market has exploded in recent years. In February, the former president of Pan American Airways, who was more recently CEO of a nuclear energy company, sold his estate in Bear’s Club in Jupiter for $10 million. In July 2019, the trust of former Los Angeles Dodgers owner Jamie McCourt purchased a 6,804-square-foot home at 160 Spyglass Lane in Jupiter for $1,175 per square foot, records show.

Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
Tags
jupiter

Related Articles

arrow_forward_ios
Jim Nikopoulos, 107 West Bear’s Club Drive (Credit: Google Maps)

Retired Canadian finance exec sells Bear’s Club estate at a loss

Retired Canadian finance exec sells Bear’s Club estate at a loss
The Trump Organization’s Trump National Jupiter Golf Club, Soho Beach House Miami

Trump National Jupiter, Benihana, Soho Beach House lay off hundreds

Trump National Jupiter, Benihana, Soho Beach House lay off hundreds
Placeholder image

Former MLB All-Star Matt Holliday sells Jupiter estate for $9M

Former MLB All-Star Matt Holliday sells Jupiter estate for $9M
Tortoise Family Office CEO Jake Geleerd, Pebb Enterprises President and CEO Ian Weiner, and Jupiter Innovation Center

Pebb and Tortoise Properties buy Jupiter Innovation Center for $32M

Pebb and Tortoise Properties buy Jupiter Innovation Center for $32M
Harbourside Place in Jupiter

More EB-5 investors allege fraud at Jupiter development

More EB-5 investors allege fraud at Jupiter development
Illustrated Properties acquires Jupiter Hills Village Realty

Illustrated Properties acquires Jupiter Hills Village Realty

Illustrated Properties acquires Jupiter Hills Village Realty
Dan A. Colussy and 161 Bears Club Drive

Former Pan Am exec sells home in Bear’s Club for $10M

Former Pan Am exec sells home in Bear’s Club for $10M
Placeholder image

Philly media mogul’s son sells waterfront Jupiter property

Philly media mogul’s son sells waterfront Jupiter property
arrow_forward_ios

The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.