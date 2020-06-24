Former casino exec sells Jupiter estate for $6M

Joseph Lashinger, a former casino president, sold a new waterfront home in Jupiter’s Admiral Cove for $5.5 million.

Lashinger and his wife Julie sold the property at 171 Commodore Drive to Mark Seelig, who co-founded a real estate investment firm and a law firm, and his wife Valerie. The house has five bedrooms and two half-bathrooms and sits on 0.4 acres, according to a listing on Redfin.

Lashinger was a former state representative in Pennsylvania. He was also the former president of Harrah’s Chester Casino & Racetrack and the former vice-president, general counsel and consultant of Penn National Gaming.

Seelig is a co-founder of the New York-based law firm MSF. He is also the co-founder and chairman of real estate private equity funds and investment vehicles with real estate holdings valued at more than $1.5 billion, according to the firm’s website.

Rob Thomson of Waterfront Properties & Club Communities represented the seller, according to Realtor.com. Thomas Frankel of Admirals Cove Realty Co. represented the buyer.

The property last sold for $2.6 million in October 2018, property records show. It was listed for $7.7 million in September, according to Realtor.com.

Jupiter’s high-end housing market has exploded in recent years. In February, the former president of Pan American Airways, who was more recently CEO of a nuclear energy company, sold his estate in Bear’s Club in Jupiter for $10 million. In July 2019, the trust of former Los Angeles Dodgers owner Jamie McCourt purchased a 6,804-square-foot home at 160 Spyglass Lane in Jupiter for $1,175 per square foot, records show.