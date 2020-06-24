Open Menu

Symphony Residential nabs apartment complex near Sawgrass Mills

The Tamarac property last sold for $12.35 million in 2017

TRD MIAMI /
Jun.June 24, 2020 11:34 AM
By Keith Larsen
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
Vizcaya Villas at 10011 South Nob Hill Circle, Newmark Knight Frank’s Tal Frydman, Avery Klann, Hampton Beebe

Vizcaya Villas at 10011 South Nob Hill Circle, Newmark Knight Frank’s Tal Frydman, Avery Klann, Hampton Beebe

Symphony Residential bought an apartment complex near Sawgrass Mills for $16.9 million.

The Coral Springs-based investment firm bought the 129-unit Vizcaya Villas at 10011 South Nob Hill Circle in Tamarac for $130,620 per unit, according to CoStar. Hollywood-based Coastline Management Group sold the property.

The property is east of the Sawgrass Expressway and south of Atlantic Boulevard.

Newmark Knight Frank’s Tal Frydman, Avery Klann, Hampton Beebe, Tyler Minix and Jonathan Senn represented the seller in the deal, according to a release.

The property was built in 1990 and consists of 18 one-story buildings featuring a mix of one- and two-bedroom units. The apartments are within five minutes of Sawgrass Mills.

The development last sold for $12.35 million in 2017, records show. The previous seller, Greenview Tamarac, restored the complex’s interiors and common areas and made structural repairs.

Symphony Residential has built and sold over 1,000 homes over the past two decades, totaling more than $250 million in sales, according to its website.

Demand for apartments in the western Broward County suburbs has exploded in recent years as rents in Fort Lauderdale and Miami’s urban core have become unaffordable to many renters. Western Broward County also attracted large corporate tenants like American Express, which has its regional headquarters in Sunrise.

Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
Tags
South Florida Multifamilytamarac

Related Articles

arrow_forward_ios
Las Marinas Apartments

Brunetti scores $97M loan for apartment towers in Sunny Isles

Brunetti scores $97M loan for apartment towers in Sunny Isles
The shopping center in Tamarac (Credit: Google Maps)

Tamarac retail center sells for $14M

Tamarac retail center sells for $14M
Spectra at Tamarac at 8650 Northwest 61st Street and Mark Zolty

Canadian investment firm buys Tamarac apartments for $47M

Canadian investment firm buys Tamarac apartments for $47M
Extended-stay hotel proposed next to Woodmont Country Club in Tamarac

Extended-stay hotel proposed next to Woodmont Country Club in Tamarac

Extended-stay hotel proposed next to Woodmont Country Club in Tamarac
iStar buys Sawgrass Lanes bowling alley in Tamarac for $10M

iStar buys Sawgrass Lanes bowling alley in Tamarac for $10M

iStar buys Sawgrass Lanes bowling alley in Tamarac for $10M
Butters and BlackRock to build two massive warehouses in Tamarac

Butters and BlackRock to build two massive warehouses in Tamarac

Butters and BlackRock to build two massive warehouses in Tamarac
City Furniture sells site next to HQ to Butters JV

City Furniture sells site next to HQ to Butters JV

City Furniture sells site next to HQ to Butters JV
Eden Multifamily plans to replace shopping center in Tamarac with apartments

Eden Multifamily plans to replace shopping center in Tamarac with apartments

Eden Multifamily plans to replace shopping center in Tamarac with apartments
arrow_forward_ios

The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.