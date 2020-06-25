Open Menu

Miami family seeks to recover $6M from alleged home flipping schemers: lawsuit

Family alleges defendants did not purchase and flip houses as promised

TRD MIAMI /
Jun.June 25, 2020 02:30 PM
By Katherine Kallergis Research by Jerome Dineen
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
A Miami family alleges it was swindled out of millions of dollars as part of an investment scheme to flip houses. (Credit: iStock)

A Miami family alleges it was swindled out of millions of dollars as part of an investment scheme to flip houses. (Credit: iStock)

A Miami family that owns an auto parts supply company alleges it was swindled out of millions of dollars as part of an investment scheme to flip houses.

Cipriani Investments LLC, led by Massimo, Domenico, Antonio and Gianluca Cipriani, is suing Mayelin Tirado, Mario Alfonso Santiago and KMTG Property Management and Investments for allegedly funneling the Ciprianis’ cash into personal accounts in a Ponzi-style scheme. The Cipriani family that is suing is not affiliated with the restaurateur family. They own CA Supply USA, which sells tires, engine oil and auto parts, according to its website.

The lawsuit was filed earlier this month in Miami-Dade Circuit Court. The suit seeks to recover $6 million in damages.

Cipriani Investments was created to acquire and sell real estate, and KMTG Property Management and Investments was acting as an investment entity to purchase and flip homes for returns, according to the suit.

But the Ciprianis and investors they brought in never received the returns they were promised, the lawsuit alleges. They began to invest with KMTG in 2018, pumping about $2.4 million into the company to purchase properties in multiple states.

The lawsuit alleges Tirado and her husband Santiago funneled the money into a Wells Fargo account for their personal use. Several of the properties were never purchased, and for those that were purchased, KMTG did not pay the mortgages, taxes or homeowners association fees, resulting in the properties falling into default, according to the suit. All the while, “Tirado and Santiago continued to take monies from KMTG and deposit into their personal accounts,” the lawsuit states.

Tirado and Santiago could not be reached for comment. The Cipriani family declined to comment through their attorney, Armando R. Alfonso of A.R.A Law Group.

Cipriani Investments also alleges that KMTG falsified documents. According to a letter from the Ciprianis’ lawyer to Tirado, attached to the suit, the family even loaned the couple $150,000 that was never repaid.

Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
Tags
lawsuits

Related Articles

arrow_forward_ios
A Sunny Isles Beach landlord said a restaurant refused relief and vacated the property.

RK Centers alleges restaurant refused Covid relief, vacated property

RK Centers alleges restaurant refused Covid relief, vacated property
Denis-Christel Sassou Nguesso and 900 Biscayne Boulevard (Credit: Wikipedia and Facebook)

Congo president’s son allegedly used embezzled money to buy Miami condo

Congo president’s son allegedly used embezzled money to buy Miami condo
Harvey Hernandez and RealPage CEO Steve Winn

Harvey Hernandez’s firm alleges RealPage stole trade secrets, poached employees

Harvey Hernandez’s firm alleges RealPage stole trade secrets, poached employees
Southland Mall in Cutler Bay, Hazem Ben-Gacem, Investcorp’s Co-Chief Executive Officer (Credit: Google Maps)

Wells Fargo says mismanagement by Southland Mall owner contributed to downfall

Wells Fargo says mismanagement by Southland Mall owner contributed to downfall
One Thousand Museum and Porsche Designer Tower (Porsche)

Douglas Elliman agent allegedly created scheme to pocket commission advances: lawsuit

Douglas Elliman agent allegedly created scheme to pocket commission advances: lawsuit
320 85th Street in Miami Beach (Credit: Google Maps)

Lawsuit alleges Brickell brokerage violated Fair Housing Act

Lawsuit alleges Brickell brokerage violated Fair Housing Act
Rendering of Apeiron at the Jockey Club with Muayad ‘Mo’ Abbas

Apeiron at the Jockey Club developer wins key ruling from appeals court

Apeiron at the Jockey Club developer wins key ruling from appeals court
BridgeInvest Alex Horn, Variety Hotel at 1700 Alton Road in Miami Beach

Lender files to foreclose on new South Beach hotel

Lender files to foreclose on new South Beach hotel
arrow_forward_ios

The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.