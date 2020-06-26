Open Menu

South Florida construction starts plummet again in May

Nonresidential construction starts fell 35%, year-over-year, to $270M

TRD MIAMI /
Jun.June 26, 2020 01:30 PM
By Keith Larsen
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
Developers are still holding off on starting new construction projects

Developers are still holding off on starting new construction projects

South Florida developers are still holding off on starting new construction projects in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic, according to a new report.

New construction starts in South Florida declined 25 percent in May to $558.8 million, down from $749.4 million in May 2019, according to Dodge Data & Analytics. Nonresidential construction fell 35 percent, year-over-year, to $269.8 million, while residential construction fell 13 percent to $289 million, the report shows.

Nonresidential buildings include office, retail, hotels, warehouses, manufacturing,
educational, healthcare, religious, government and recreational. Residential buildings include single-family and multifamily housing.

The drop off wasn’t quite as sharp as in the last two months. In April, total construction starts dropped 33 percent to $684.4 million, down from $1.03 billion in April 2019. In March, new construction starts fell 53 percent, year-over-year, to $561 million.

Construction was designated an essential business by the state of Florida and allowed to continue during the pandemic. Yet, contractors and subcontractors still reported challenges, such as rising material costs and difficulties with obtaining supplies produced in China. Some contractors said they had to find new suppliers since businesses such as marble slab companies were deemed non-essential and were required to shut their doors.

Other real estate projects had to stop construction temporarily for not following health guidelines. Two large Miami Beach projects were ordered to suspend construction in early April after failing to comply with CDC guidelines.

The drop in construction starts could also be due to a decline in new permits. Most cities in South Florida stopped processing new permit applications for one to two months, which could have an impact on contractors and developers by late August or early September.

Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
Tags
constructioncoronavirus

Related Articles

arrow_forward_ios
Photo illustration of Ron DeSantis (Getty, iStock)

DeSantis announces $250M rental, mortgage assistance fund

DeSantis announces $250M rental, mortgage assistance fund
Dan Kodsi and Legacy Hotel & Residences

For future pandemics, Miami Worldcenter plans $60M health center

For future pandemics, Miami Worldcenter plans $60M health center
Pending sales and closings were down in May throughout the tri-county region (iStock)

South Florida home sales cut in half in May

South Florida home sales cut in half in May
Map of priciest condo sales and Bayview Fisher Island unit 5342 (Google Maps, Compass. JJW Construction)

Miami condo sales dollar volume continues to drop

Miami condo sales dollar volume continues to drop
Donald Trump with Trump International Golf Club (Credit: Isaac Brekken/Getty Images and Palm Beach Post)

Trump golf club in West Palm seeks rent relief, citing shutdowns

Trump golf club in West Palm seeks rent relief, citing shutdowns
Map of priciest condo sales and Palazzo Della Luna (Google Maps)

More Miami condos sold last week, but dollar volume fell

More Miami condos sold last week, but dollar volume fell
Rail 71, Tony Arellano and Devlin Marinoff

The pandemic killed the sale of Rail 71. It’s back on the market for $32M

The pandemic killed the sale of Rail 71. It’s back on the market for $32M
As resi brokers in South Florida report an uptick in sales and rentals largely fueled by homeowners fleeing dense markets like New York, office brokers say they’re starting to see a similar trend play out among tech firms. (iStock)

More tech firms eye Miami as Covid carries on

More tech firms eye Miami as Covid carries on
arrow_forward_ios

The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.