Open Menu

DeSantis again extends foreclosure and eviction ban

Renters and homeowners now have until Aug. 1

TRD MIAMI /
Jul.July 01, 2020 11:35 AM
By Katherine Kallergis
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
Florida governor Ron DeSantis (Credit: Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

Florida governor Ron DeSantis (Credit: Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

Hours before the expiration of a state-ordered freeze on residential evictions and foreclosures, Gov. Ron DeSantis again extended the moratorium to Aug. 1.

Though it’s called the “Limited extension of mortgage foreclosure and eviction relief” order, it does not provide financial relief to homeowners and renters. The order gives homeowners and renters more time in their homes if they can’t make their mortgage or rent payments due to the pandemic. It already had been extended twice since it was first issued in early April.

DeSantis’ extension was filed after 8 p.m. Tuesday, less than four hours before the ban was to be lifted.

Attorney Sebastian Jaramillo, a partner with Miami-based Wolfe Pincavage law firm, was preparing to serve hundreds of eviction notices Wednesday, calling the “eleventh hour” extension “frustrating for landlords.”

“Honestly, we were all pretty confident it was going to move forward because it’s been a few months and the backlog is immense right now,” Jaramillo said.

Counties throughout Florida have been interpreting the order differently, creating more confusion for landlords and tenants, lawyers say. Some landlords have been filing their cases in the hopes of being first once the stay is lifted.

New unemployment filings in Florida have begun to level off, but many tenants, especially in low-income housing, have been unable to pay their rent. Since the pandemic began in mid-March, 2.73 million unemployment claims have been filed statewide, the majority of which have come from South Florida and the Orlando area, according to the state’s unemployment dashboard.

The governor vetoed $1 billion in spending from the state’s budget on Monday, which included a $225 million cut to funding for affordable housing, according to the Tallahassee Democrat. But last week, DeSantis announced that the state will tap $250 million in CARES Act funding for rental and mortgage assistance due to Covid-19.

Florida Housing Finance Corp. will administer a $120 million funding pool of the $250 million in the form of short-term rental assistance for Covid-19 impacted households who live in affordable housing rentals in FHFC’s portfolio. A separate $120 million fund will be administered for rental and homeowner assistance programs.

Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
Tags
evictionsforeclosuresRon DeSantis

Related Articles

arrow_forward_ios
Diane Von Furstenberg, Brookfield Properties Bruce Flatt, and the DVF store in the Shops at Merrick Park (Getty, Google Maps)

Brookfield seeks to evict Diane Von Furstenberg at Merrick Park

Brookfield seeks to evict Diane Von Furstenberg at Merrick Park
Photo illustration of Ron DeSantis (Getty, iStock)

DeSantis announces $250M rental, mortgage assistance fund

DeSantis announces $250M rental, mortgage assistance fund
158 Ocean Drive (Credit: Google Maps and iStock)

Co-op owner wants to “eject,” not “evict” his tenant. Can he?

Co-op owner wants to “eject,” not “evict” his tenant. Can he?
Gov. Ron DeSantis (Credit: Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

Florida extends freeze on evictions and foreclosures to July

Florida extends freeze on evictions and foreclosures to July
Florida Allowing Gyms, Beaches To Reopen in Palm Beach

Florida governor to allow gyms and beaches to reopen in Palm Beach County on Monday

Florida governor to allow gyms and beaches to reopen in Palm Beach County on Monday
Governor Ron DeSantis (Credit: Eva Marie Uzcategui/Getty Images)

Florida governor extends freeze on evictions, foreclosures

Florida governor extends freeze on evictions, foreclosures
From left: Roberto Blanch, Dennis Eisinger, Sebastian Jaramillo, and Paul Kaplan

South Florida HOAs and condo associations prepare for a drop in collections

South Florida HOAs and condo associations prepare for a drop in collections
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (Credit: Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

Florida to begin reopening on Monday, but not South Florida

Florida to begin reopening on Monday, but not South Florida
arrow_forward_ios

The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.