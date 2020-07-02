Home run: Washington Nationals pitcher Max Scherzer buys Jupiter mansion

Washington Nationals pitcher Max Scherzer bought a waterfront mansion in Jupiter for $9.8 million, sources told The Real Deal.

Scherzer purchased the 7,778-square-foot home at 220 Commodore Drive in Jupiter’s Admiral’s Cove neighborhood through Speier LLC for $1,259 per square foot. Real estate investor Justin Daniels and his wife Robin Daniels sold the home, records show.

It has more than 120 feet of water frontage.

Rob Thomson with Waterfront Properties & Club Communities represented the seller. Thomson declined to comment.

The mansion was built in 2018 on a 0.7-acre lot, and has five bedrooms and seven-and-a-half bathrooms. It also features a four-car garage, a chef’s kitchen, dual wall ovens, a resort-style pool and a 70-foot boat slip.

The Daniels purchased the home in 2018 for $8.1 million, records show.

A number of athletes have descended upon Jupiter’s high-end residential market, which offers large, relatively new estates at less expensive prices than nearby Palm Beach. It is also a popular destination among golf enthusiasts such as Michael Jordan, who owns a home at Bear’s Club.

Scherzer is viewed as one of the best pitchers of all-time, having won three Cy Young awards and recorded close to 2,700 strikeouts. He won a World Series with the Nationals in 2019. Before the 2015 season, he signed one of the largest contracts in Major League Baseball history, a seven-year, $210 million contract with the Nationals.

The sports publication The Athletic recently reported that Scherzer was working out in private training sessions with more than two dozen other major leaguers, including Paul Goldschmidt, Giancarlo Stanton, and Justin Verlander, in Palm Beach. Major League Baseball’s 2020 season has been delayed due to coronavirus, but plans to start on July 23-24.

Justin Daniels is a real estate investor whose company Daniels Holdings owns rehabilitation centers throughout the country, including Clarity Way, a drug and alcohol treatment facility in Hanover, Pennsylvania.