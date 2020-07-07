Miami condo sales bounce back

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Condo sales in Miami-Dade last week reached pre-pandemic levels.

A total of 123 condos sold for $51 million last week in Miami-Dade County. That’s compared to 75 units that sold for $31 million the previous week. Condos last week sold for an average price of about $416,000 or $312 per square foot.

The top sale was at the Zaha Hadid-designed One Thousand Museum. After 194 days on the market, unit 3601 sold for $4.5 million, or $919 per square foot. Sylvia Fragos represented the buyer and seller of the four-bedroom, 5,576-square-foot condo.

The second most-expensive sale was at the Ritz-Carlton Residences, Miami Beach. Unit 201 sold for $4.2 million, or nearly $1,100 per square foot. It was listed for 118 days. The listing agent was Jennifer Markovich, and the buyer’s agent was Ilana Levitt.

Here’s a breakdown of the top 10 sales from June 28 to July 4. Click on the map for more information:

Most expensive

One Thousand Museum #3601 | 194 days on market | $4.5M | $919 psf | Listing agent: Sylvia Fragos | Buyer’s agent: Sylvia Fragos

Least expensive

Seacoast #1527 | 293 days on market | $1M | $485 psf | Listing agent: Ralph De Martino | Buyer’s agent: Francisco Mackintosh

Most days on market

Ocean One #2605 | 482 days on market | $1.35M | $515 psf | Listing agent: Karen Matluck

Fewest days on market

Grove Isle Condo #B509 | 7 days on market | $1.4M | $549 psf | Listing agent: Ilana Levitt | Buyer’s agent: Guillermo Freixas