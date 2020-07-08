Open Menu

Waterway Cafe in Palm Beach Gardens sells for $13M

The popular restaurant has over 300 feet of dock space

TRD MIAMI /
Jul.July 08, 2020 02:30 PM
By Keith Larsen
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
Waterway Café (Facebook)

Waterway Café (Facebook)

The popular Waterway Cafe with its floating bar in Palm Beach Gardens sold for $12.5 million.

Lake Worth Creek Corp. led by Thomas Smith and Edith Stevenson of Delray Beach, sold the 8,762-square-foot restaurant property at 2300 PGA Boulevard for $1,426 per square foot, records show.

Worth River LLC, led by Scott and Jill Yates of Palm Beach Gardens purchased it.

The Waterway Cafe was built in 1986 by real estate developer Jefferson Vander Wolk, on the site of the former Waterway Marina on the Intracoastal Waterway, according to its website. It features a floating boat bar and has over 300 feet of dock space.

The property last sold for $1.2 million in 1985, records show. The site spans 3.05 acres.

There have been few South Florida restaurant property sales in light of the coronavirus pandemic that has led some eateries to close down and others to reduce staffing. This week, Miami-Dade County Mayor Carlos Gimenez again ordered restaurants to close their indoor dining rooms, effective Wednesday.

Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
Tags
palm beach gardens

Related Articles

arrow_forward_ios
Jeff Bezos and 700 Lincoln Road (Getty, Lincoln Road BID)

Amazon to open store on Lincoln Road

Amazon to open store on Lincoln Road
NAI/Merin Hunter Codman Chairman Neil Merin and Golden Bear Plaza

Golden Bear Plaza office complex in Palm Beach Gardens sells for $50M

Golden Bear Plaza office complex in Palm Beach Gardens sells for $50M
Stephen Gravett, CEO of Kennedy Homes and a rendering of Trevi Isle home community

Kennedy Homes sells Palm Beach Gardens community amid allegations of mismanagement

Kennedy Homes sells Palm Beach Gardens community amid allegations of mismanagement
Ara K. Hovnanian

K. Hovnanian to build homes at Avenir in Palm Beach Gardens

K. Hovnanian to build homes at Avenir in Palm Beach Gardens
The health conscious grocer Earth Fare will close its stores

Earth Fare will close South Florida stores

Earth Fare will close South Florida stores
Louis Oosthuizen and 12230 Tillinghast Circle (Credit: Getty Images and Realtor)

Pro golfer Louis Oosthuizen sells Palm Beach Gardens home

Pro golfer Louis Oosthuizen sells Palm Beach Gardens home
Anchor Health Properties CEO Ben Ochs and 3401 PGA Boulevard (Credit: Google Maps)

Anchor Health pays $24M for medical office building

Anchor Health pays $24M for medical office building
The property at 3101 PGA Boulevard (Credit: Google Maps)

Sears sues landlord and city over blocked sublease at Palm Beach Gardens mall

Sears sues landlord and city over blocked sublease at Palm Beach Gardens mall
arrow_forward_ios

The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.