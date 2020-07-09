Retired tennis superstar Chris Evert sells Boca Raton estate

The former No. 1 tennis player in the world sold her Boca Raton compound for nearly $4 million.

Retired tennis superstar Chris Evert sold the eight-bedroom, seven-bathroom estate at 8563 Horseshoe Lane, according to her listing agent’s social media post. Evert put the property up for sale more than two years ago for just under $5 million.

Katia Reisler of Douglas Elliman and Rebecca Spooner of Siemens Group Realty represented Evert. The buyer is not yet known.

The 5-acre property features a tennis court, putting green, swimming pool, maid’s quarters, a nine-car garage with guest residences, a butler’s pantry and a chef’s kitchen. The main house and guest home include 12,296 square feet of living space. The address is Boca Raton, but it is in unincorporated Palm Beach County, according to the property appraiser.

Evert owns another waterfront home in Boca Raton, records show.

In addition to once holding the title of No. 1 tennis player, Evert has won 18 Grand Slam singles championships and three doubles titles. She is also a philanthropist.

Evert and her ex-husband Andy Mill, a former alpine ski racer for the U.S. Ski Team, purchased the property together in 2003 for $2.8 million, records show. It was developed in 1995.

Earlier this year, The Ticket Clinic founder Mark Gold sold his house nearby at 8765 Horseshoe Lane for $7.5 million. Healthcare billionaire David Cotton, the former owner, chairman and CEO of Meridian Health Plans, bought the home.