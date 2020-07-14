Open Menu

Hillsboro Beach oceanfront mansion sells for $18M

The home sold for $1,219 psf

Jul.July 14, 2020 01:30 PM
By Keith Larsen
1085 Hillsboro Mile Road

A modern home that runs from the Intracoastal Waterway to the Atlantic Ocean in Hillsboro Beach sold for $18 million.

Karen Lazovitz, trustee of the late real estate investor Stephen Lazovitz’s estate, sold the 14,758-square-foot mansion at 1085 Hillsboro Mile Road for $1,219 per square foot, records show. Jason R. Lambert bought the property.

The property features 125 feet of beachfront on Hillsboro Mile. Amenities include a 90-foot infinity edge pool and spa, floor-to-ceiling glass windows, and 15-foot ceilings. It has a private gate and a two story, two-suite guest house, according to Realtor.com.

The home was built in 2017, records show. It has six bedrooms and five bathrooms and sits on a 1.4-acre lot.

The property last sold for $6.3 million in 2010, records show.

Stephen Lazovitz partnered with Joseph DiLorenzo in 1994 to form SJS Realty Management, which invested and developed properties around the Jersey Shore, according to DiLorenzo’s website.

The small town of Hillsboro Beach is home to some of the priciest residential properties in South Florida.

In 2017, Patrón Spirits Company CEO Edward Brown paid $20 million for a spec home at 1115 Hillsboro Mile. In June 2019, David J. Stern, a disbarred lawyer, bought a 5,275-square foot home at 925 Hillsboro Mile for $10 million.

