Palm Beach County property appraiser tests positive for coronavirus

Palm Beach County Property Appraiser Dorothy Jacks tested positive for the coronavirus.

The property appraiser’s administration department at the Palm Beach County governmental center is closed, as a result, according to the Palm Beach Post. Jacks received the results on Monday, after being tested Thursday.

As of Tuesday, there have been 143,615 cases of Covid-19 in Florida, and more than 4,400 deaths, according to the state’s health department.

Fewer than 20 employees in the property appraiser’s administration department will work from home until the office is sanitized, according to the Palm Beach Post. Jacks has been working remotely since she was tested last week.

The property appraiser’s office had closed in late March, with employees working remotely. It reopened in May when Palm Beach County entered phase one of the state’s reopening.

Jacks, who has been the county’s property appraiser since she was elected into office in 2017, ran for re-election unopposed this year.

Municipalities throughout South Florida have been dealing with temporary office closures after employees testing positive for the virus, especially as the number of confirmed cases continues to skyrocket. [Palm Beach Post] — Katherine Kallergis