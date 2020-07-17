Open Menu

Integra, partners pick up waterfront dev site next to Jockey Club for $16M

The property sold for $43 psf

TRD MIAMI /
Jul.July 17, 2020 05:37 PM
By Keith Larsen
Íntegra Investments CEO Paulo Tavares de Melo, 11295 Biscayne Boulevard

Íntegra Investments CEO Paulo Tavares de Melo, 11295 Biscayne Boulevard

Integra Investments and two partners purchased an 8.2-acre waterfront development site just north of Miami Shores for $15.5 million.

The Miami-based real estate firm, along with Andrew Korge of Korgeous Group and David Larson of DCL Capital, acquired the site at 11295 Biscayne Boulevard for $43 per square foot, according to a release. Jockey Segal LLC, led by Paula Douer of Aventura, sold the property.

Integra Investments does not currently have plans to develop the vacant site, which stretches from Biscayne Boulevard to the bay, according to the release. The land is the former site of the private Lear School, next to the Jockey Club condo project. The property is zoned for a mixed-use project.

The site last sold for $8.2 million in 2012, records show.

Integra Investments is an active developer in South Florida. Its projects include the Aventura ParkSquare mixed-use development in Aventura and the Hallandale Beach apartment community ArtSquare.

