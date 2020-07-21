Norwegian Cruise Line CEO sells Cocoplum mansion for $7M

The CEO of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings sold his waterfront Cocoplum mansion for $7.15 million.

Frank Del Rio, president and CEO of the company that operates Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises and Regent Seven Seas Cruises, sold the five-bedroom, 8,031-square-foot home at 272 Marinero Court in Coral Gables, according to Realtor.com and property records. It traded for $890 per square foot.

The buyer is Amir Alon, who heads the transaction banking platform at Goldman Sachs, according to a source.

The Mediterranean-style estate was listed for $11.5 million in 2018, and more recently for nearly $8 million. Pietro Belmonte and Jennifer Goldstein of Douglas Elliman’s Eklund | Gomes team at Douglas Elliman represented both sides of the deal. They declined to comment.

The Coral Gables property includes a curved marble staircase, smart home features, staff quarters, a media room, courtyard with a heated pool and spa, summer kitchen, and a floating dock. It was designed by Ramon Pacheco and completed in 2001.

The deal closed on Monday.

Property records show Hilda Maria Bacardi, part of the famed Bacardi family, sold the house in 2007 to Del Rio’s Gator Res LLC for $7.5 million – $350,000 less than the current sale price.

Bacardi, the great, great-granddaughter of Bacardi founder Facundo Bacardí Massó, sold a separate Cocoplum property to singer Marc Anthony in 2018 for $19 million.

Del Rio works closely with Crescent Heights developer Russell Galbut in Galbut’s role as chairman of Miami-based Norwegian Cruise Line. NCL’s stock price has remained low since the pandemic began and led to the shutdown of cruise lines around the world.