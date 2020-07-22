Open Menu

South Florida home sales fall in June

Closed dollar volume only rose year-over-year in Palm Beach County

TRD MIAMI /
Jul.July 22, 2020 06:14 PM
By Katherine Kallergis
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
Residential sales fell in June (Credit: iStock)

Residential sales fell in June (Credit: iStock)

Residential sales fell in June across South Florida, as the rest of the country experienced a record rebound.

The year-over-year declines ranged from 15.5 percent in Palm Beach County to about 22 percent in Miami-Dade, according to Miami Association of Realtors reports released Wednesday. Meanwhile, in the U.S., sales of existing homes across four major regions jumped 20.7 percent from the previous month, to a seasonally-adjusted annual rate of 4.72 million in June, a National Association of Realtors report shows.

Miami-Dade
Residential sales decreased 22.3 percent in June, year-over-year, to 1,893 in Miami-Dade County. Single-family home sales fell 11.8 percent to 1,089, while condo sales declined 33.1 percent to 804.

Single-family home dollar volume decreased 0.5 percent to $658.5 million. Condo dollar volume fell by 29.4 percent to $330.2 million.

Median prices of single-family homes rose by 5 percent to $388,500, while condo prices increased 4.8 percent to $262,000.

Broward
Total home sales experienced a 21 percent annual decline, to 2,333. Single-family home sales decreased 10.3 percent, year-over-year, to 1,313; and condo sales declined 31.5 percent to 1,020.

Single-family sales volume decreased 4.3 percent to $654.1 million. Closed condo dollar volume totaled $241.3 million, down 28.4 percent, year-over-year.

Median prices of single-family home prices increased 5.4 percent to $390,000. For condos, prices jumped by nearly 14 percent to $198,500.

Palm Beach County
Residential sales dropped by 15.5 percent to 2,415. Single-family home sales fell by 12.6 percent to 1,478, and condo closings declined by 19.6 percent to 937.

The closed sales volume of houses totaled $995.8 million, up 16 percent from the previous June. At the same time, condo dollar volume fell by 13.4 percent to $285.5 million, as brokers report an uptick in sales of houses versus condos.

Single-family home prices increased 5.3 percent to $376,000, and condo prices increased 7.9 percent to $205,000.

Write to Katherine Kallergis at [email protected]

Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
Tags
home priceshome sales

Related Articles

arrow_forward_ios
Coral Gables (iStock)

Resi sales plummet across South Florida in Q2. Here are the hardest hit markets

Resi sales plummet across South Florida in Q2. Here are the hardest hit markets
Newly signed residential contracts jumped again in June

Signed South Florida resi contracts soar in June

Signed South Florida resi contracts soar in June
Pending sales and closings were down in May throughout the tri-county region (iStock)

South Florida home sales cut in half in May

South Florida home sales cut in half in May
The number of signed residential contracts increased in May in South Florida. (Credit: iStock)

New single-family contracts exceed condo contracts in May

New single-family contracts exceed condo contracts in May
(Credit: iStock)

Miami-Dade, Broward home sales flat, dollar volume and prices still up in March

Miami-Dade, Broward home sales flat, dollar volume and prices still up in March
Palm Beach skyline (Credit: iStock)

Fewer homes hit the market in Q1: Elliman

Fewer homes hit the market in Q1: Elliman
1717 Sabal Palm Drive, Steve Calkins (Credit: Premier Estate Properties/Youtube, and LinkedIn)

Former Office Depot exec sells Boca Raton home for $6M

Former Office Depot exec sells Boca Raton home for $6M
Mid-market and luxury closings fueled South Florida home sales in January

South Florida residential sales soar in January

South Florida residential sales soar in January
arrow_forward_ios

The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.