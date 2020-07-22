Open Menu

Todd Glaser, partners buy Palm Beach lot to build spec home

Partnership plans to spend about $4M on construction, and list the home for about $19M

TRD MIAMI /
Jul.July 22, 2020 05:00 PM
By Ina Cordle
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
Rendering of 259 Pendleton Ave. with Jonathan Fryd, Todd Glaser and Scott Robins (Glaser by Mary Beth Koeth)

Rendering of 259 Pendleton Ave. with Jonathan Fryd, Todd Glaser and Scott Robins (Glaser by Mary Beth Koeth)

Todd Michael Glaser and his partners bought another site in Palm Beach with plans to build a multimillion-dollar spec home.

Glaser, Scott Robins and Jonathan Fryd paid $6.25 million for the 19,600-square-foot lot at 259 Pendleton Avenue, Glaser said. It backs up to the Breakers golf course.

Llewellyn Legacy LLC, led by Schuyler and Elizabeth Tilney of Houston, sold the property, records show.

Plans are already approved and permits issued for an 8,000-square-foot house, designed by Palm Beach-based SKA Architect+Planner, he said. It will be listed for about $19 million.

Construction will begin within the next two weeks, with completion expected within 10 months, Glaser said. The partners expect to spend about $4 million to build the house.

City National Bank financed the purchase and the construction with a $7.4 million loan to the buyer’s entity, 250 Pendleton Avenue LLC, records show.

Suzanne Frisbie of the Frisbie Group at Premier Estate Properties represented the buyers in the off-market deal, Glaser said.

Palm Beach’s luxury single-family home market has exploded during the pandemic.

Three years ago, Glaser, an active spec home developer in Miami Beach, turned his sights on Palm Beach, and he and his partners have developed several high-end spec homes since then.

In October 2018, Glaser, Robins, Fryd and Philip Levine bought a property at 111 Atlantic Avenue in Palm Beach for $9 million to build two spec homes. Earlier this month, Glaser sold one of the houses for $10.7 million. In February, the partners sold the adjacent spec home at 113 Atlantic Avenue for $9.1 million.

The partnership also developed two spec villas with a courtyard at 237 Brazilian Avenue in Palm Beach, which recently hit the market for $7.9 million each.

In June, Glaser and his wife, Kim, paid $17 million for the landmarked Palm Beach estate at 127 Dunbar Road, with plans to restore it and live there.

Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
Tags
Palm Beachspec homes

Related Articles

arrow_forward_ios
920 North Lake Way, Jeffrey Marcus of Marcus Cable, and Patrick Ryan of Press Ganey (Credit: Google Maps)

Cable mogul buys waterfront Palm Beach home for $16M

Cable mogul buys waterfront Palm Beach home for $16M
Bon Jovi and 1075 North Ocean Boulevard (Getty, Realtor)

Bon Jovi pays $43M for oceanfront Palm Beach estate

Bon Jovi pays $43M for oceanfront Palm Beach estate
Jon Bon Jovi and 230 North Ocean Boulevard (Credit: RE/MAX and Theo Wargo/Getty Images)

Jon Bon Jovi sells oceanfront Palm Beach house

Jon Bon Jovi sells oceanfront Palm Beach house
Michael Balmuth, Heather Bretzlaff, Dana Koch, 154 Atlantic Avenue (Credit: Google Maps)

Ross Stores’ chairman snags home in Palm Beach for $7M

Ross Stores’ chairman snags home in Palm Beach for $7M
Lisa Perry, 3 Via Los Incas (Credit: Noam Galai/Getty Images, and Nicklas Sargent for Douglas Elliman)

Lisa Perry and former Barneys majority owner Richard Perry sell Palm Beach home

Lisa Perry and former Barneys majority owner Richard Perry sell Palm Beach home
Brian C. Wille, Caroline Endzweig and Guy Endzweig, with 315 Tangier Ave (Credit: Google Maps and MAX RAPP/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images)

Private jet charter founder pays $6M for Palm Beach home

Private jet charter founder pays $6M for Palm Beach home
Blackstone's Martin Brand and 568 Island Drive (Realtor)

Blackstone exec snags waterfront Palm Beach home for $10M

Blackstone exec snags waterfront Palm Beach home for $10M
rank McKinney, 3492 South Ocean Boulevard (Credit: Google Maps)

Frank McKinney sells South Palm Beach spec home with jellyfish tank

Frank McKinney sells South Palm Beach spec home with jellyfish tank
arrow_forward_ios

The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.