Movers & Shakers: Walker & Dunlop broker Chris Conklin joins NorthMarq & more

UPDATED, July 23, 6:30 p.m.: Chris Conklin joined NorthMarq as managing director of investment sales in Florida. Conklin was previously with Walker & Dunlop, and had closed sales totaling more than $4 billion over the past three years.

Conklin had been with Walker & Dunlop since 2015, when it acquired his previous employer, Engler Financial Group. At Northmarq, he will be working with Errol Blumer, a senior vice president in Fort Lauderdale, as well as investment sales managing directors in Tampa.

Concord Summit Capital hired Justin Neelis as a director and Daniel Rojo as a senior financial analyst. They’ll both be based out of the company’s headquarters at 1450 Brickell Avenue in Miami. Neelis was previously director of the capital markets and the structured finance team at Walker & Dunlop, and Rojo was a development and financial analyst for CIM Group.

The Rose Harris Group, led by Harris and John Reaves, returned to One Sotheby’s International Realty. The team was previously with Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices EWM Realty.

Margaritaville Hollywood Beach developer Lon Tabatchnick is now senior vice president of development at The Altman Companies. Tabatchnick will oversee land acquisition, financial underwriting, entitlements, product design and construction oversight of Altman’s South Florida projects. Tabatchnick has been founder and president of The Lojeta Group since 1985.

RelatedISG International Realty’s vice president, Albert Carrillo, left the brokerage to join The Keyes Company. Carrillo is now district sales manager of Keyes’ Miami Beach office, a 90-agent office on Lincoln Road. He had been with RelatedISG for six years.

Mana Group hired Pauldine France as vice president of leasing, as the company plans to break ground on the renovation of the building at 155 South Miami Avenue in downtown Miami. It’s the first piece of Mana’s master plan redevelopment project, which has long been in the works. Mana also hired Albert Maloof Berdellans III as vice president of marketing and communications, and Michelle Abbs as director of Mana Tech.

Moss Construction promoted Brett Atkinson and Andrew McAllister to co-presidents of the company’s South Florida region. Together, they are responsible for the entire region. Atkinson and McAllister have been with Moss Construction for 16 years, working on projects that include Brightline’s Fort Lauderdale and West Palm Beach stations.

Lee & Associates Commercial Real Estate Services hired Kevin McCarthy as principal, focusing on investment sales throughout Palm Beach County and the Treasure Coast. McCarthy was previously senior vice president at Colliers International.

Gilbane Development Company brought on Chandler Aden as vice president/development director of multifamily, based in Boca Raton.

