Open Menu

Movers & Shakers: Walker & Dunlop broker Chris Conklin joins NorthMarq & more

Margaritaville Hollywood Beach developer Lon Tabatchnick joined Altman

TRD MIAMI /
Jul.July 23, 2020 12:30 PM
By Katherine Kallergis
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
Rose Harris and Chris Conklin

Rose Harris and Chris Conklin

UPDATED, July 23, 6:30 p.m.: Chris Conklin joined NorthMarq as managing director of investment sales in Florida. Conklin was previously with Walker & Dunlop, and had closed sales totaling more than $4 billion over the past three years.

Conklin had been with Walker & Dunlop since 2015, when it acquired his previous employer, Engler Financial Group. At Northmarq, he will be working with Errol Blumer, a senior vice president in Fort Lauderdale, as well as investment sales managing directors in Tampa.

Concord Summit Capital hired Justin Neelis as a director and Daniel Rojo as a senior financial analyst. They’ll both be based out of the company’s headquarters at 1450 Brickell Avenue in Miami. Neelis was previously director of the capital markets and the structured finance team at Walker & Dunlop, and Rojo was a development and financial analyst for CIM Group.

The Rose Harris Group, led by Harris and John Reaves, returned to One Sotheby’s International Realty. The team was previously with Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices EWM Realty.

Margaritaville Hollywood Beach developer Lon Tabatchnick is now senior vice president of development at The Altman Companies. Tabatchnick will oversee land acquisition, financial underwriting, entitlements, product design and construction oversight of Altman’s South Florida projects. Tabatchnick has been founder and president of The Lojeta Group since 1985.

RelatedISG International Realty’s vice president, Albert Carrillo, left the brokerage to join The Keyes Company. Carrillo is now district sales manager of Keyes’ Miami Beach office, a 90-agent office on Lincoln Road. He had been with RelatedISG for six years.

Mana Group hired Pauldine France as vice president of leasing, as the company plans to break ground on the renovation of the building at 155 South Miami Avenue in downtown Miami. It’s the first piece of Mana’s master plan redevelopment project, which has long been in the works. Mana also hired Albert Maloof Berdellans III as vice president of marketing and communications, and Michelle Abbs as director of Mana Tech.

Moss Construction promoted Brett Atkinson and Andrew McAllister to co-presidents of the company’s South Florida region. Together, they are responsible for the entire region. Atkinson and McAllister have been with Moss Construction for 16 years, working on projects that include Brightline’s Fort Lauderdale and West Palm Beach stations.

Lee & Associates Commercial Real Estate Services hired Kevin McCarthy as principal, focusing on investment sales throughout Palm Beach County and the Treasure Coast. McCarthy was previously senior vice president at Colliers International.

Gilbane Development Company brought on Chandler Aden as vice president/development director of multifamily, based in Boca Raton.

Write to Katherine Kallergis at [email protected]

Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
Tags
isgLon TabatchnickMoss Constructionone sotheby'sWalker and Dunlop

Related Articles

arrow_forward_ios
Gabriela Toledo and Carolina Rainer

Movers & Shakers: Kushner hires development head in South Florida & more

Movers & Shakers: Kushner hires development head in South Florida & more
Jordan Gimelstein, David Spit, Christopher Twist and Karen Elmir

Movers & Shakers: Koniver Stern brings on brokers, Elmir Group joins One Sotheby’s

Movers & Shakers: Koniver Stern brings on brokers, Elmir Group joins One Sotheby’s
Alex Vidal and Craig Studnicky

Alex Vidal leaves RelatedISG to join Coldwell Banker in Dallas

Alex Vidal leaves RelatedISG to join Coldwell Banker in Dallas
Bobbie Holt and Daniel de la Vega

One Sotheby’s acquires Vero Beach brokerage

One Sotheby’s acquires Vero Beach brokerage
From left: The Fairchild, Riley Smith, Oscar Rodriguez and Ricardo Vadia

Riley Smith team takes over sales of the Fairchild in Coconut Grove

Riley Smith team takes over sales of the Fairchild in Coconut Grove
From left: Sid Koslovsky and Felipe Azenha

Movers & Shakers: Aventura broker joins Berkshire EWM & more

Movers & Shakers: Aventura broker joins Berkshire EWM & more
Daniel de la Vega with the previous website and the redesigned version (Credit: iStock)

One Sotheby’s rolls out new website during pandemic

One Sotheby’s rolls out new website during pandemic
From left: Dennis Carvajal, Mirce Curkoski, Albert Justo, and Susan Gale (Credit: iStock)

Dennis Carvajal, Mirce Curkoski and Albert Justo score top awards at One Sotheby’s

Dennis Carvajal, Mirce Curkoski and Albert Justo score top awards at One Sotheby’s
arrow_forward_ios

The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.