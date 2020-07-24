Open Menu

Investor buys rapper Birdman’s Miami Beach home out of receivership

Foreclosure suit was filed in 2017, and the property has gone through multiple listing agents

TRD MIAMI /
Jul.July 24, 2020 02:42 PM
By Katherine Kallergis
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
Birdman with the home (Credit: Gabriel Olsen/Getty Images)

Birdman with the home (Credit: Gabriel Olsen/Getty Images)

Entrepreneur and investor Teddy Truchot bought the Miami Beach home that belonged to rapper Birdman. The house, with an onyx bar, golden toilet, and two pools, sold out of receivership for $10.85 million, The Real Deal has learned.

The golden toilet in Birdman’s former waterfront Miami Beach mansion

Bryan “Birdman” Williams bought the house in 2016 from Rockstar Energy Drink founder Russell Weiner for $14.25 million. Williams reportedly spent millions renovating the 20,000-square-foot waterfront home at 70 Palm Avenue on Palm Island.

In November 2017, Fort Lauderdale-based Chemtov Mortgage Group filed a lawsuit to foreclose on the waterfront property, alleging that Williams and other companies tied to him had stopped making payments on the loan. The foreclosure suit also targeted the building at 1755 Northeast 149th Street, home to Birdman’s Hit Factory Criteria Studios, which was not included in the sale of the Palm Island house.

Lourdes Alatriste

Lourdes Alatriste

Lourdes Alatriste of Engel & Völkers brokered the sale of the house, she said. Alatriste, who has been involved in three Palm Island sales over the past year, declined to comment on the buyer, but said it is a family that plans to renovate the house.

Records show a court order filed in late May allowed the receiver, Seth Heller, to approve the sale of the property to Teddy Kevin Trucht (sic).

Truchot is a co-founder and partner at BlackDivine, an internet company and venture capital firm. Records show he owns a waterfront home at 308 South Coconut Lane in Miami Beach through a trust. It was listed for sale in May for $7 million, according to Zillow.

The seven-bedroom, 12-bathroom mansion he bought on Palm Island also includes a movie theater, two wine cellars, a summer kitchen, a dock that fits a 100-foot yacht, and a volleyball court. Since it hit the market in 2017 for $20 million, a few real estate agents have had the listing, including Brett Harris and Darin Tansey of Douglas Elliman, and Brown Harris Stevens Miami’s Jeff Miller and Darren Weiner of Celebrity Advisors.

Alatriste said it was challenging to sell the house, but that it has solid bones.

“I think the buyers are going to have a hell of an equity here,” she said.

Write to Katherine Kallergis at [email protected]

Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
Tags
foreclosuresmiami beachPalm Island

Related Articles

arrow_forward_ios
1531 Stillwater Drive

Miami Beach racks up another court loss over short-term rental enforcement

Miami Beach racks up another court loss over short-term rental enforcement
Chapman Ducote with 1276 South Venetian Way (Credit: Google Maps and Gustavo Caballero/Getty Images)

Chapman Ducote sells Venetian Islands home for $8M

Chapman Ducote sells Venetian Islands home for $8M
Paris Theater, Mathieu Massa (Credit: Google Maps)

Massa Investment buys Paris Theater in Miami Beach for $13M

Massa Investment buys Paris Theater in Miami Beach for $13M
Rafael Serrano and 3098 Alton Road

Appeals court rules Miami Beach cannot shut off water for nonpayment of short-term rental fines

Appeals court rules Miami Beach cannot shut off water for nonpayment of short-term rental fines
Miami Beach Mayor Dan Gelber (Credit: EVA MARIE UZCATEGUI/AFP via Getty Images)

Miami Beach shuts down short-term rentals due to coronavirus

Miami Beach shuts down short-term rentals due to coronavirus
Royal Management Group maintains four South Beach condo buildings

South Beach condo owners sue to remove management company

South Beach condo owners sue to remove management company
Lennox Miami Beach

Lennox Miami Beach hotel exec sues father-in-law for ousting him: lawsuit

Lennox Miami Beach hotel exec sues father-in-law for ousting him: lawsuit
Stephen and Petra Levin, David Deshe and 4350 North Bay Road (Credit: Nicholas Hunt/Getty Images, LinkedIn, and Google Maps)

Drink to that: Beverage tycoon sells waterfront Miami Beach lot to Vero Water mogul

Drink to that: Beverage tycoon sells waterfront Miami Beach lot to Vero Water mogul
arrow_forward_ios

The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.