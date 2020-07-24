Investor buys rapper Birdman’s Miami Beach home out of receivership

Entrepreneur and investor Teddy Truchot bought the Miami Beach home that belonged to rapper Birdman. The house, with an onyx bar, golden toilet, and two pools, sold out of receivership for $10.85 million, The Real Deal has learned.

Bryan “Birdman” Williams bought the house in 2016 from Rockstar Energy Drink founder Russell Weiner for $14.25 million. Williams reportedly spent millions renovating the 20,000-square-foot waterfront home at 70 Palm Avenue on Palm Island.

In November 2017, Fort Lauderdale-based Chemtov Mortgage Group filed a lawsuit to foreclose on the waterfront property, alleging that Williams and other companies tied to him had stopped making payments on the loan. The foreclosure suit also targeted the building at 1755 Northeast 149th Street, home to Birdman’s Hit Factory Criteria Studios, which was not included in the sale of the Palm Island house.

Lourdes Alatriste of Engel & Völkers brokered the sale of the house, she said. Alatriste, who has been involved in three Palm Island sales over the past year, declined to comment on the buyer, but said it is a family that plans to renovate the house.

Records show a court order filed in late May allowed the receiver, Seth Heller, to approve the sale of the property to Teddy Kevin Trucht (sic).

Truchot is a co-founder and partner at BlackDivine, an internet company and venture capital firm. Records show he owns a waterfront home at 308 South Coconut Lane in Miami Beach through a trust. It was listed for sale in May for $7 million, according to Zillow.

The seven-bedroom, 12-bathroom mansion he bought on Palm Island also includes a movie theater, two wine cellars, a summer kitchen, a dock that fits a 100-foot yacht, and a volleyball court. Since it hit the market in 2017 for $20 million, a few real estate agents have had the listing, including Brett Harris and Darin Tansey of Douglas Elliman, and Brown Harris Stevens Miami’s Jeff Miller and Darren Weiner of Celebrity Advisors.

Alatriste said it was challenging to sell the house, but that it has solid bones.

“I think the buyers are going to have a hell of an equity here,” she said.

