Security firm sues Related Cos. affiliate, alleging unpaid services at Rosemary Square

A security firm is suing an affiliate of Related Cos. for allegedly failing to pay $417,000 for services at Rosemary Square in West Palm Beach.

Professional Security Consultants alleges that Cityplace Retail LLC, tied to New York-based Related Cos., skipped out on paying for services from July to November 2019, according to the Palm Beach Post. The lawsuit was filed in Palm Beach County Circuit Court in June.

This month, West Palm Beach selected Professional Security Consultants to provide guard service for the city, according to the Post. Related Cos. had dropped Professional Security Consultants in November after the company became entangled in controversy over that $7.9 million, no-bid contract, according to the Post. The security firm also came under scrutiny over a racy photo its regional director Willie Perez allegedly sent to a female city employee, the Post reported.

Related Cos., led by Stephen Ross, developed Hudson Yards in New York City as well as Rosemary Square in downtown West Palm Beach. The West Palm mixed-use project, formerly known as CityPace, is currently undergoing a $550 million redevelopment.

Related Cos. is redesigning the plaza, public spaces and green areas and adding outdoor dining venues, new stores and interactive art.

[Palm Beach Post] — Keith Larsen