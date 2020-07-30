Open Menu

Cortland pays $74M for Depot Station apartments in Delray Beach

The apartments sold for $260K per unit

TRD MIAMI /
Jul.July 30, 2020 12:30 PM
By Keith Larsen
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
Cortland Partners CEO Steven DeFrancis and Depot Station apartment complex in Delray Beach (Google Maps)

Cortland Partners CEO Steven DeFrancis and Depot Station apartment complex in Delray Beach (Google Maps)

Cortland Partners paid $73.9 million for the Depot Station apartment complex in Delray Beach, marking one of the largest multifamily deals in South Florida since the start of the pandemic.

The Atlanta-based real estate investment firm bought the 284-unit complex at 203 Depot Avenue for $260,211 per unit, records show. Atlanta-based Wood Partners sold the property.

Cortland secured a $37 million loan from Walker & Dunlop to acquire the complex, records show.

Delray Station consists of seven, three-story buildings with one-, two- and three-bedroom units. Monthly rents range from $1,545 to $2,752, according to Apartments.com. The apartments were built in 2017, records show.

Cortland was founded in 2005 with a focus on multifamily development, but pivoted during the recession to focus on acquiring and renovating existing multifamily projects, according to its website.

Wood Partners has developed 79,000 units with a combined value of more than $14.1 billion, according to its website.

Delray Beach is one of the hottest areas for new development in South Florida, partly due to its walkable downtown.

Aventura-based BH3 scored approval last year to build a mixed-use project in an Opportunity Zone on West Atlantic Avenue in Delray Beach.

In January 2019, a joint venture led by 13th Floor Investments, Key International and CDS International bought the former Office Depot headquarters in Delray Beach for $33 million.

Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
Tags
delray beach

Related Articles

arrow_forward_ios
Rendering of Echelon in Delray Beach

Developer plans boutique oceanfront condo project in Delray Beach

Developer plans boutique oceanfront condo project in Delray Beach
3200 South Federal Drive Delray Beach, Oak Street Real Estate Capital’s Jim Hennessy (Credit: Google Maps and LinkedIn)

Private equity firm sells Walgreens in Delray Beach for $8M

Private equity firm sells Walgreens in Delray Beach for $8M
Randy Klein and Ocean Delray (Credit: LinkedIn)

Crestron CEO to pay $7.6M for Delray Beach condo

Crestron CEO to pay $7.6M for Delray Beach condo
Delray Trails and Mike Nunziata

13th Floor closes on 120-acre golf course for active adult community

13th Floor closes on 120-acre golf course for active adult community
William Dabbs

Contractor guilty of manslaughter in fatal shooting of his boss

Contractor guilty of manslaughter in fatal shooting of his boss
Craig Menin and 301 East Atlantic Avenue in Delray Beach (Credit: Google Maps)

Menin Development buys Johnnie Brown’s building in Delray Beach

Menin Development buys Johnnie Brown’s building in Delray Beach
9200 Rockybrook Way and Senada Adzem (Credit: Douglas Elliman)

Lakefront estate west of Delray Beach sells for $17M

Lakefront estate west of Delray Beach sells for $17M
Daily Digest Miami

LeBron James’ Unknwn store is opening Dec. 5, Palm Beach Gardens showroom trades for $10M

LeBron James’ Unknwn store is opening Dec. 5, Palm Beach Gardens showroom trades for $10M
arrow_forward_ios

The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.