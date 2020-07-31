Open Menu

Crypto investor sells waterfront Coconut Grove mansion at a loss

Komaransky paid $7.55M for the home in 2017

TRD MIAMI
Jul.July 31, 2020 08:45 AM
By Katherine Kallergis
3604 Matheson Avenue with Mike Komaransky and Corwynne Carruthers (Compass)

Cryptocurrency enthusiast Mike Komaransky sold his waterfront Coconut Grove mansion for $6.7 million, marking a loss from its previous sale nearly three years ago.

Komaransky and his wife, Sophie Komaransky, sold the property at 3604 Matheson Avenue in Miami to Corwynne Christopher Carruthers and Catherine Ruth Carruthers, records show.

Jane Barrellier of Compass was the listing agent, and Ben Moss, also with Compass, brought the buyer, according to Redfin. It hit the market for $7.29 million in May.

Corwynne Carruthers is a managing director of Kinderhook Industries, a private investment firm that manages more than $3 billion in capital.

Mike Komaransky is the director of Grapefruit Trading, a cryptocurrency trading company, and was previously a partner at DRW Trading.

He and his wife paid $7.55 million for the 9,800-square-foot, five-bedroom house in September 2017, just after Hurricane Irma hit South Florida. The Coconut Grove home was built with sea-level rise in mind, roughly 40 feet high with the living area beginning on the second floor.

On the deed transfer of ownership, Komaransky’s listed address is 3550 Matheson Avenue, a larger waterfront mansion down the street that sold to an LLC in 2018 for nearly $20 million.

Write to Katherine Kallergis at [email protected]

