Open Menu
Trending:
CoronavirusCompassWeWork

Ben Moss to head Compass’ National Sports & Entertainment Division

Former national director left to join Side in L.A.

TRD MIAMI /
May.May 07, 2020 03:50 PM
By Katherine Kallergis
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
Ben Moss

Ben Moss

Ben Moss was tapped to take over as national director of Compass’ Sports & Entertainment Division, leading about 100 agents and filling the position previously held by Kofi Nartey in Los Angeles.

South Florida-based Moss joined Compass from Miami-based One Sotheby’s International Realty in 2017 to head Compass’ East Coast Sports & Entertainment Division. That was roughly six months after Nartey landed at Compass. Nartey recently left to join the venture-backed brokerage Side.

Moss has worked with more than 500 athletes and celebrities, including Kevin Durant, Russell Brand, Giancarlo Stanton and Jason Pierre-Paul throughout South Florida. Many of his deals are in southwest Broward County, in Davie and Southwest Ranches; and in Miami-Dade, in Pinecrest, Coral Gables and Coconut Grove.

Moss said he has about $25 million worth of deals under contract in South Florida, as many athletes have more time on their hands to buy properties.

His aim is to strengthen the division’s referral network and create new opportunities for agents, their clients, sports agents and business managers. Moss is co-listing a property in Washington, D.C. with a full-size basketball court, for example, that will be shared with those agents, he said.

Moss said his goal is also to continue improving the relationships he has with his clients. He’s currently working on a real estate playbook for athletes who want to learn more about buying, selling, leasing and generally investing in real estate.

“If we can help these athletes make smarter decisions, then they can hopefully transition when they stop playing ball,” Moss said. “If we just let them slip through the cracks and waste their money on dumb shit, they’re not going to have these opportunities.”

Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
Tags
Celebrity Real Estatecompass

Related Articles

arrow_forward_ios
John Lennon and Yoko Ono with the home (Credit: Jack Mitchell/Getty Images)

John Lennon and Yoko Ono’s former Palm Beach estate hits market for $48M
Beth Butler of Compass, 101 Renaissance Centre (Credit: Google Maps)

Compass plans to open new office in downtown Boca Raton
Pharrell Williams (Credit: Craig Barritt/Getty Images)

He must be happy: Pharrell buys $30M Coral Gables home
Rick Pitino and 38 Indian Creek Island Road (Credit: Luxhunters, Panagiotis Moschandreou/Euroleague Basketball via Getty Images)

Basketball coach Rick Pitino sells Indian Creek waterfront mansion
Jay Parker, Mike Pappas and Beth Butler

SoFla brokerage execs optimistic, say deals are still closing
David Beckham and Victoria Beckham with One Thousand Museum (Credit: Anthony Harvey/Getty Images)

David and Victoria Beckham buy condo at One Thousand Museum
From left: Denny St. Romain and Jubeen Vaghefi

Movers & Shakers: Longtime JLL brokers join CushWake & more
Placeholder image

Former MLB All-Star Matt Holliday sells Jupiter estate for $9M
arrow_forward_ios

The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.