Ben Moss to head Compass’ National Sports & Entertainment Division

Ben Moss was tapped to take over as national director of Compass’ Sports & Entertainment Division, leading about 100 agents and filling the position previously held by Kofi Nartey in Los Angeles.

South Florida-based Moss joined Compass from Miami-based One Sotheby’s International Realty in 2017 to head Compass’ East Coast Sports & Entertainment Division. That was roughly six months after Nartey landed at Compass. Nartey recently left to join the venture-backed brokerage Side.

Moss has worked with more than 500 athletes and celebrities, including Kevin Durant, Russell Brand, Giancarlo Stanton and Jason Pierre-Paul throughout South Florida. Many of his deals are in southwest Broward County, in Davie and Southwest Ranches; and in Miami-Dade, in Pinecrest, Coral Gables and Coconut Grove.

Moss said he has about $25 million worth of deals under contract in South Florida, as many athletes have more time on their hands to buy properties.

His aim is to strengthen the division’s referral network and create new opportunities for agents, their clients, sports agents and business managers. Moss is co-listing a property in Washington, D.C. with a full-size basketball court, for example, that will be shared with those agents, he said.

Moss said his goal is also to continue improving the relationships he has with his clients. He’s currently working on a real estate playbook for athletes who want to learn more about buying, selling, leasing and generally investing in real estate.

“If we can help these athletes make smarter decisions, then they can hopefully transition when they stop playing ball,” Moss said. “If we just let them slip through the cracks and waste their money on dumb shit, they’re not going to have these opportunities.”